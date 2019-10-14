The Monday 3-2-1
Monday means the 3-2-1. It’s three observations, two questions and a prediction about the Vols who got their first SEC win on Saturday in a 20-10 victory over Mississippi State.
THREE OBSERVATIONS
1.The DL is growing — That notion doesn’t simply come from 10 TFL’s on Saturday. It’s actually based on the last couple of weeks. Mathew Butler for example had one tackle the first t wo games and five after three games. The last three weeks, Butler has recorded 13 tackles and Saturday he had his first tackle for loss. Darel Middleton didn’t have a tackle against BYU or Chattanooga. The last 12 quarters Middleton has 10 tackles including a sack. Greg Emerson has 9 tackles the last three games including 1.5 tackles for loss. Latrell Bumphus has 8 tackles and a sack the last three games.
That doesn’t take into account freeing up linebackers to go make plays.
Tennessee’s defensive front hasn’t arrived by any means, but they are a unit that is improving each week as they gain more experience.
2. The O-line is more physical—Much like the defensive front is improving, so is the offensive line. Much like the defensive line, the offensive front hasn’t arrived, but fans are seeing growth. When you put the ball down and run it 6 straight times for 44 yards, the offensive line is playing physical. In the three games this year where the Vols have committed to running it, they have been successful. Against UTC, BYU and Mississippi State, the Vols have averaged 4.8 yards a carry and they have had 35 rushes or more. When they have rushed for less than 35 attempts they are averaging 2.9 yards a carry. There’s no question that competition level has something to do with that given that they played Georgia and Florida. But against teams not named Alabama the rest of the way, Tennessee can win any of them. To do it they have to run the football and Chaney needs to continue to believe in an improving offensive line.
3. It takes everyone — I admit I don’t have any idea what the rotations are. What I know is that if you dress in orange for a game on Saturday you better be ready. Jerome Carvin was a non-factor on the practice field and was a non-factor through the first five games playing just 36 snaps. He played on the offensive line against the Chattanooga game. Against Mississippi State, Carvin played 36 snaps after working all week as the third team right guard. Quarvaris Crouch on a couple days work played inside linebacker. Tyler Byrd who had four catches the last two years had 3 for 56 yards and a touchdown. The 56 yards is more yard than Byrd had in 2017 and 2018 combined. Six different guys carried the ball on Saturday, six different players caught passes, two quarterbacks played, seven offensive linemen got snaps, and 21 different players recorded tackles.
Bottom line is that winning is hard and for the Vols it truly takes an army.
TWO QUESTIONS
1. What does Tennessee do at quarterback?
Brian Maurer didn’t look like he was dealing with a significant concussion, but it’s obviously unknown if he will for sure be healthy enough to play. But what if he is well enough but is maybe not 100%, what does Jeremy Pruitt do? Tennessee is a 25-point underdog against the number one team. No one is giving the Vols a chance. After Alabama, games are thought to be much more winnable so how does this coaching staff play their quarterback situation Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
2. Can the Vols survive at inside linebacker?
Henry To’oTo’o will miss the first half at Alabama after the targeting penalty in the second half against Mississippi State. That means that Crouch has to start at inside linebacker opposite of Daniel Bituli as the staff doesn’t have any trust in J.J. Petersen and freshman Aaron Beasley is just not ready.
Crouch isn’t ready either as he struggled a great deal in pass coverage against Mississippi State. How ready can he get this week on the practice field and can Tennessee survive at their thinnest position against a passing attack that loves to work crossing patterns and put stress on linebackers in coverage.
ONE PREDICTION
Tennessee will rush for 100 yards if Brian Maurer plays.
The last time Tennessee rushed for the century mark against the Tide? It was 2015 when the Vols rushed for 132 yards.
I expect Tennessee will try and shorten the game. I expect them to play the game to try and make it a 60 minute fight. They can’t try to outscore the best offense in college football. So I expect Jim Chaney to attempt to run the ball alot.
Also, this is not the best Alabama run defense thanks to injury and youth on the defensive front. The Tide gave up over 100 yards to Texas A&M. Ole Miss rushed for 279 yards. South Carolina rushed for 135 yards.
Alabama has struggled with mobile quarterbacks and has not been great in defending the run which is why the Vols will hit the century mark on Saturday.