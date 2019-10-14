Monday means the 3-2-1. It’s three observations, two questions and a prediction about the Vols who got their first SEC win on Saturday in a 20-10 victory over Mississippi State.

1.The DL is growing — That notion doesn’t simply come from 10 TFL’s on Saturday. It’s actually based on the last couple of weeks. Mathew Butler for example had one tackle the first t wo games and five after three games. The last three weeks, Butler has recorded 13 tackles and Saturday he had his first tackle for loss. Darel Middleton didn’t have a tackle against BYU or Chattanooga. The last 12 quarters Middleton has 10 tackles including a sack. Greg Emerson has 9 tackles the last three games including 1.5 tackles for loss. Latrell Bumphus has 8 tackles and a sack the last three games.

That doesn’t take into account freeing up linebackers to go make plays.

Tennessee’s defensive front hasn’t arrived by any means, but they are a unit that is improving each week as they gain more experience.





2. The O-line is more physical—Much like the defensive front is improving, so is the offensive line. Much like the defensive line, the offensive front hasn’t arrived, but fans are seeing growth. When you put the ball down and run it 6 straight times for 44 yards, the offensive line is playing physical. In the three games this year where the Vols have committed to running it, they have been successful. Against UTC, BYU and Mississippi State, the Vols have averaged 4.8 yards a carry and they have had 35 rushes or more. When they have rushed for less than 35 attempts they are averaging 2.9 yards a carry. There’s no question that competition level has something to do with that given that they played Georgia and Florida. But against teams not named Alabama the rest of the way, Tennessee can win any of them. To do it they have to run the football and Chaney needs to continue to believe in an improving offensive line.





3. It takes everyone — I admit I don’t have any idea what the rotations are. What I know is that if you dress in orange for a game on Saturday you better be ready. Jerome Carvin was a non-factor on the practice field and was a non-factor through the first five games playing just 36 snaps. He played on the offensive line against the Chattanooga game. Against Mississippi State, Carvin played 36 snaps after working all week as the third team right guard. Quarvaris Crouch on a couple days work played inside linebacker. Tyler Byrd who had four catches the last two years had 3 for 56 yards and a touchdown. The 56 yards is more yard than Byrd had in 2017 and 2018 combined. Six different guys carried the ball on Saturday, six different players caught passes, two quarterbacks played, seven offensive linemen got snaps, and 21 different players recorded tackles.

Bottom line is that winning is hard and for the Vols it truly takes an army.