Monday means the 3-2-1. It’s three observations, two questions and a prediction about the Vols who need to get healthy and clean up some mistakes as South Carolina comes calling.

1. Tennessee is winning in the trenches — The Vols aren’t dominating in the line of scrimmage, but they are winning. Tennessee’s tailbacks are averaging 4.2 yards a carry. That doesn’t include Jauan Jennings and Brian Maurer runs against Mississippi State. That’s just tailback runs. Just as impressive against Alabama, the tailbacks had just 3 negative rushing yards in 25 carries. You don’t have to be a football expert to recognize that this offensive line is pushing people around and are finishing better than they have in some time.

Flip it to the other side of the ball and the defensive front is resetting the line of scrimmage more and more each week. The Vol defense had 21 tackles for loss combined against Georgia State, BYU, Chattanooga, Florida and Georgia. The last two weeks the Vol defense has recorded 16 tackles for loss including six Saturday night.

Again, the Vols aren’t dominant in the line of scrimmage but they are along ways from being dominated which tells you how far they have come in the last year and how much they are improving weekly.





2. Tim Jordan is the Vols best back— I admittedly love the sports car backs. The guys who can take it to the house from anywhere. Guys who can break ankles and can be effective in open space in the passing game. That’s not Tim Jordan’s game, but the junior from Florida is currently the Vols best back. Jordan is hitting the line of scrimmage really hard. He’s finishing runs by falling forward and he is Tennessee’s best pass protector. The last two weeks Jordan has 154 yards on 36 carries and a touchdown as he’s emerging as the Vols featured back.





3. Tennessee is capable of winning out if they can get healthy —That’s a big IF. Tennessee will be playing their fourth straight SEC game on Saturday. And in that stretch they have played two top five teams. It goes without saying that the Vols are beat up. There’s obvious injuries like Brian Maurer. But others are simply beat up. How healthy can this team get? And how quickly? There are no cakewalks left on the Vols schedule, but all are winnable games for Jeremy Pruitt in year two with the improvement this team is making. A thought that would have been a foreign one after their week one loss to Georgia State.