For the second time since head coach Jeremy Pruitt was hired, the nation's second-ranked player according to Rivals.com will visit the Vols this weekend.



Volquest.com has confirmed that Huntington, West Virginia offensive tackle Darnell Wright will be on Rocky Top this weekend to see the Vols.

Tennessee has long been a potential suitor for Wright, who's also considering schools like Alabama, Clemson and UGA, among many others. Wright also visited Tennessee prior to Pruitt's arrival and he is scheduled to make an official visit to Rocky Top this fall.

Wright is scheduled to be joined on campus this weekend by Vol commitment Wayna Morris and defensive back Warren Burrell, who is making an official visit this weekend.