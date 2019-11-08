BRENT'S PICK

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt will play a Mark Stoops team for the sixth time as either a defensive coordinator or head coach. Pruitt has never lost to Stoops including last week’s 24-7 upset. In the last three matchup’s Pruitt’s defense has surrendered a grand total of 16 points. In 2015 the Wildcats scored three points, and then in the two matchup’s against Wildcats offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, Pruitt’s defense has given up six and seven points respectively. Can the Vol defense stymie the ‘Cats again? Last year Tennessee held Kentucky to just 77 yards on the ground while the Vols rushed for 215. Tonight, the Wildcats are coming off an open date and are coming off an win over Missouri where they gashed the Tigers on the ground. Can Tennessee’s defense front hold up? On the flip side, can Tennessee’s quarterbacks get it done and who will it be? The Vol offensive front must play better than they did against UAB in both the run game and in pass protection. Tennessee is beat up. How healthy will be they be tonight? Can they find enough juice in game six of a long grind? I don’t think it will be a game of beauty, but I think Tennessee’s defense leads the way and the Vol offense does just enough. Tennessee 20 Kentucky 13

AUSTIN'S PICK

Everyone has this game pegged for a low scoring tilt and while I definitely could see that, I’m going the other way. Kentucky’s offense will present plenty of opportunities to miss tackles with Bowden at quarterback. On the other side, I don’t think the Wildcat defense is stellar. All that adds up to more points than Vegas has pegged for this game. The Vols will give Brian Maurer the start in my estimation, but I think it’s Jarrett Guarantano that will bring this game home on way or the other. I’ve said since Sunday that who plays quarterback is irrelevant unless they get better offensive line play. Wanya took his play last week hard and has been super focused this week. Also I do think it’s a bounce back week for Brandon Kennedy. This is a scary game for Tennessee with the Vols beat up and Kentucky having two weeks to prepare. In the end, I just don’t see Jauan Jennings letting this team lose. Tennessee 30 Kentucky 24

JESSE'S PICK

There’s several different ways to look at this game. From an emotional aspect, this is a game Mark Stoops really needs to win if he wants his name in serious contention at FSU. Losing to Tennessee, again, would not be a good look. Physically, Kentucky should be the fresher team Saturday night. The Wildcats are coming off a bye, whereas Tennessee will be playing its sixth straight game, and has an offensive line that is beat up. The Wildcats are also good at home (4-1), while the Vols, as Jeremy Pruitt frustratingly noted earlier this week, have not performed well on the road this season. And yet, despite all three aforementioned factors being in Kentucky’s favor, I’m picking the Vols. Both teams have nearly identical numbers in key offensive (both average 5.46 yards per play) and defensive (UT ranks No. 8 in SEC, UK ranks No. 9 in total defense) categories — except for two. The Wildcats have a negative turnover margin and have forced the third-fewest takeaways in the SEC. They also rank second-worst in the conference in third down offense. That’s just what the doctor ordered for Pruitt. Tennessee’s season has turned around for a litany of reasons in the last month, but you could distill it down to the fact it was awesome on third downs against Mississippi State and South Carolina and forced some turnovers against the Bulldogs and a decent UAB team just last week. Give me the team that forces turnovers and has the better kicker. Tennessee 20, Kentucky 17

ROB'S PICK