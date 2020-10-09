VolQuest - The picks are in

The picks are in
BRENT'S PICK
This week feels like what Tennessee is supposed to feel like. Following a win over Missouri where the Vols were in control from the start it’s off to Athens and a showdown with Georgia. Tennessee is a heavy underdog and understandably, Georgia was as impressive as any team last week and the Vols have been outscored 81-26 the last two years. Can the Vols make it a 60 minute game? I think so. Weather is obviously a concern with rain expected between the hedges.
Can Tennessee win in the trenches? They haven’t been able to the last three years, but this is the best the Vols have been in the line of scrimmage in a long time. Georgia is really good on defense and offensively they seemed to find their run game against Auburn. But just how good are the Tigers defensively?
I think it’s going to be a donnybrook with intensity you can cut with a knife. I have gone back and forth this week because I think the Vols have a real shot at pulling the upset. But the pessimist says Tennessee fall in a heartbreaker.
Georgia 23 Tennessee 21
AUSTIN'S PICK
From all indications, this group is excited and very much looking forward to tomorrow’s game. They feel like and believe they belong. I’m not sure I would’ve said that about this program a couple of years ago because I don’t believe they did believe they belong in games like tomorrow’s game in Athens. Both teams are likely to load the box and force each quarterback to make plays down the field. But we also know that both teams are going to want to run the football because likely the team that runs the best will come out on top. So who can work the play action pass most effectively? I think George is got the best receiver on the field in George Pickens but I’m not sure they are as deep as Tennessee at that position.
I think it’s paramount for Tennessee to tackle well tomorrow as yards after contact will be a hidden stat. Bottom line, Tennessee's needs five star top players like Trey Smith on offense and Henry T on defense to play like five start time players.Georgia is deeper and more experienced in certain areas so Tennessee has to do the little things well to find their way into a fourth-quarter fight.
I’ve thought all week about this game and I honestly have intended on picking Georgia the entire time. I can name several reasons why Tennessee shouldn't win this game but that’s been the case for a decade. Every year Syracuse knocks off Clemson or South Carolina wins in Athens. So why not Tennessee this week... in this game?
In my opinion, this game plays out one of two ways. Tennessee falls behind early and things snowball out of control or the Vols are there in the fourth quarter and find a way to do what they’ve done the last three times that they walked in to Athens, Georgia as a ranked team.
Tennessee 19 Georgia 17
ROB'S PICK
For the past couple of years this was a game I had little to no interest in other than to see if the Vols could keep it somewhat respectable. This year is different.
I don’t think that Tennessee quite there yet in terms of depth and talent with Georgia or Alabama, but I think they’re closer than they have been in a long time and I think we’ll see proof of that on Saturday.
The Vols won’t be completely overmatched along the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball and there is experience in key positions.
As improved as Tennessee is on the offensive line though, I’m still not convinced that they’ll be able to consistently run the ball on Georgia. If I’m wrong, then the Vols can definitely pull the upset. If not though this game will come down to Guarantano making not just some big plays down the field but also being clutch on third and long.
Can he do that all afternoon against a talented defense? I think he’s better this year, but I don’t know that I like those odds.
Defensively I think Tennessee matches up well. The Vols have been good to very good against the run, and while Georgia has a rep for being a juggernaut on the ground, they’re averaging less than 4.0 yards per rushing attempt against two defensive fronts that don’t exactly appear to be among the best in the SEC.
Stetson Bennett is a nice story, but he’s still something of an unknown. Yes he rallied his guys at Arkansas, but how good is that defense? Bennett played well against Auburn but the defense controlled that one to the extent that he just needed to avoid driving the offense off the road and crashing into a ditch.
If Tennessee can hold up well enough on the ground that Bennett has to shoulder a bigger load it could get interesting.
I think the Vols are just a little outclassed in this one, but I think they’ll show that their closing the gap in a very tangible way.
Georgia 24, Tennessee 20