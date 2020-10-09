VolQuest - The picks are in

BRENT'S PICK

This week feels like what Tennessee is supposed to feel like. Following a win over Missouri where the Vols were in control from the start it’s off to Athens and a showdown with Georgia. Tennessee is a heavy underdog and understandably, Georgia was as impressive as any team last week and the Vols have been outscored 81-26 the last two years. Can the Vols make it a 60 minute game? I think so. Weather is obviously a concern with rain expected between the hedges. Can Tennessee win in the trenches? They haven’t been able to the last three years, but this is the best the Vols have been in the line of scrimmage in a long time. Georgia is really good on defense and offensively they seemed to find their run game against Auburn. But just how good are the Tigers defensively? I think it’s going to be a donnybrook with intensity you can cut with a knife. I have gone back and forth this week because I think the Vols have a real shot at pulling the upset. But the pessimist says Tennessee fall in a heartbreaker.



Georgia 23 Tennessee 21

AUSTIN'S PICK

From all indications, this group is excited and very much looking forward to tomorrow’s game. They feel like and believe they belong. I’m not sure I would’ve said that about this program a couple of years ago because I don’t believe they did believe they belong in games like tomorrow’s game in Athens. Both teams are likely to load the box and force each quarterback to make plays down the field. But we also know that both teams are going to want to run the football because likely the team that runs the best will come out on top. So who can work the play action pass most effectively? I think George is got the best receiver on the field in George Pickens but I’m not sure they are as deep as Tennessee at that position. I think it’s paramount for Tennessee to tackle well tomorrow as yards after contact will be a hidden stat. Bottom line, Tennessee's needs five star top players like Trey Smith on offense and Henry T on defense to play like five start time players.Georgia is deeper and more experienced in certain areas so Tennessee has to do the little things well to find their way into a fourth-quarter fight. I’ve thought all week about this game and I honestly have intended on picking Georgia the entire time. I can name several reasons why Tennessee shouldn't win this game but that’s been the case for a decade. Every year Syracuse knocks off Clemson or South Carolina wins in Athens. So why not Tennessee this week... in this game? In my opinion, this game plays out one of two ways. Tennessee falls behind early and things snowball out of control or the Vols are there in the fourth quarter and find a way to do what they’ve done the last three times that they walked in to Athens, Georgia as a ranked team. Tennessee 19 Georgia 17

ROB'S PICK