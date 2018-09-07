Tennessee is looking to give head coach Jeremy Pruitt his first-career win Saturday afternoon, as the Vols host ETSU in the home opener. The Volquest.com staff makes their weekly picks.

BRENT'S PICK

The stunner from last week's loss wasn't that West Virginia scored 40 points. That was always a possibility if Tennessee couldn't limit big plays. The surprise was that the Vol offense only scored 14 points. That should change this week against ETSU. The Buccaneers, thanks to some transfers, have a few individuals who can give the Vols some issues, but they don't have enough on their roster to pull off the upset.

The question surrounding this game is what kind of improvements does Tennessee make and who does Jeremy Pruitt find on his roster that can help this team in two weeks when Florida comes to town. Today, Pruitt gets his first career win as a head coach. Jarrett Guarantano has another good outing and the Vols get some much needed confidence. Tennessee 49, ETSU 10

AUSTIN'S PICK

This is the “feel good about yourself” game for Tennessee. A real opportunity to make plenty of plays on both sides of the ball. It’s a big game for the continued growth of Jarrett Guarantano. He needs ample series to continue having confidence and build on last week. Saturday is equally as big for the defense that has seen pedestrian offenses have success. It’s a big week for the veterans because the young players are going to get plenty of snaps and the competition is about to get amped up. Tennessee 49, ETSU 7

JESSE'S PICK

After last weekend’s humbling opener against West Virginia, Saturday’s showdown with ETSU is the perfect no muss, no fuss game for a Tennessee. The Vols need a cathartic scrimmage that counts, and Jeremy Pruitt should breeze to 1-0 in his home debut in Neyland Stadium.

Saturday’s simple tuneup should allow Tennessee to gain some confidence on defense, build some continuity along the offensive line and ideally give some younger players a real look. Jarrett Guarantano, who played solidly in Week 1, could use a game where he stuffs the stat sheet with yards and touchdowns. The defense, especially the secondary and pass rushers, need to see some tangible production, too. The Vols won’t learn a whole lot about their team Saturday, but they’ll have some fun on a stress-free afternoon. ETSU isn’t just a FCS foe, it’s a bad FCS team. The Bucs allowed 49+ points three times in 2017, including a season-high 56 to Furman. I know George Quarles isn’t calling plays for Tennessee, but the Vols should be able to score 45+ points for the first time in 16 games (Missouri 2016). Tennessee 48, ETSU 10

ROB'S PICK