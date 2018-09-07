The picks are in: Tennessee vs. ETSU
Tennessee is looking to give head coach Jeremy Pruitt his first-career win Saturday afternoon, as the Vols host ETSU in the home opener. The Volquest.com staff makes their weekly picks.
BRENT'S PICK
The stunner from last week's loss wasn't that West Virginia scored 40 points. That was always a possibility if Tennessee couldn't limit big plays. The surprise was that the Vol offense only scored 14 points. That should change this week against ETSU. The Buccaneers, thanks to some transfers, have a few individuals who can give the Vols some issues, but they don't have enough on their roster to pull off the upset.
The question surrounding this game is what kind of improvements does Tennessee make and who does Jeremy Pruitt find on his roster that can help this team in two weeks when Florida comes to town.
Today, Pruitt gets his first career win as a head coach. Jarrett Guarantano has another good outing and the Vols get some much needed confidence.
Tennessee 49, ETSU 10
AUSTIN'S PICK
This is the “feel good about yourself” game for Tennessee. A real opportunity to make plenty of plays on both sides of the ball. It’s a big game for the continued growth of Jarrett Guarantano. He needs ample series to continue having confidence and build on last week.
Saturday is equally as big for the defense that has seen pedestrian offenses have success. It’s a big week for the veterans because the young players are going to get plenty of snaps and the competition is about to get amped up.
Tennessee 49, ETSU 7
JESSE'S PICK
After last weekend’s humbling opener against West Virginia, Saturday’s showdown with ETSU is the perfect no muss, no fuss game for a Tennessee. The Vols need a cathartic scrimmage that counts, and Jeremy Pruitt should breeze to 1-0 in his home debut in Neyland Stadium.
Saturday’s simple tuneup should allow Tennessee to gain some confidence on defense, build some continuity along the offensive line and ideally give some younger players a real look.
Jarrett Guarantano, who played solidly in Week 1, could use a game where he stuffs the stat sheet with yards and touchdowns. The defense, especially the secondary and pass rushers, need to see some tangible production, too. The Vols won’t learn a whole lot about their team Saturday, but they’ll have some fun on a stress-free afternoon.
ETSU isn’t just a FCS foe, it’s a bad FCS team.
The Bucs allowed 49+ points three times in 2017, including a season-high 56 to Furman. I know George Quarles isn’t calling plays for Tennessee, but the Vols should be able to score 45+ points for the first time in 16 games (Missouri 2016).
Tennessee 48, ETSU 10
ROB'S PICK
As Brent Hubbs adroitly put it on our early week podcast, this essentially looks like Tennessee’s third scrimmage of fall camp and that’s precisely what the Vols need after last week.
In hindsight, West Virginia — and Will Grier in particular —was better than I anticipated and Tennessee was further away from being a decent football team than I thought.
Tennessee clearly left that game with tons to work on, especially on the defensive side at all levels. Luckily, the staff should have ample opportunity to experiment with all kinds of elements of their team this week against ETSU. No disrespect intended towards the Bucs, but even in the Vols’ current state, there’s a huge difference in the caliber of these two rosters.
I’m sure Jeremy Pruitt has some defined goals for this game. For me, one of those on offense would be to try and get my quarterback to enjoy a huge day. Guarantano has started seven games, and they’ve all been under less than ideal conditions for a variety of reasons. I think he’d benefit from going out and having an X-box kind of afternoon with 300+ yards, a couple of bombs and a few highlight plays. Yes, I agree that Keller Chryst needs to play, but let Guarantano have some fun.
Up front, I think it’s crucial you leave this game with a really firm idea of who your best five (or six) offensive linemen are and start getting them as many reps as possible as a unit.
Defensively, just go out and try to execute and be where you’re supposed to be. I get that Tennessee has some talent issues at different spots on the defense, but some of the miscues they had last week that resulted in big plays had nothing to do with talent and everything to do with discipline and execution.
This should be a fantastic chance to get those freshman some DBs some experience in a low pressure environment after last weeks baptism by fire. Just as importantly, it’s a chance for some young defensive linemen to get some valuable work at a spot where Tennessee really needs to develop some depth.
Tennessee 56, ETSU 13