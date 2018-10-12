Volquest.com

Following an open date, the Vols hit the SEC road traveling to Auburn. Can Tennessee pull the upset? The Volquest staff weighs in.

BRENT'S PICK

Another SEC game and the Vols are again heavy underdogs. Nearly 3 touchdown underdogs on the plains at Auburn.

Can the Vols shock the Tigers? It's an early game (11am cst) and Auburn's offense looks like it's a mess. So there would appear to be an opportunity for the Vols. But the question remains, can Tennessee score. The Vols have scored just 47 points in 3 games against power 5 schools and only 10 of those 47 have come in the first half. So scoring overall is a real challenge for the Vols. Jumping on a team early seems impossible to this point. Auburn's defense was taken to the woodshed last week by Mississippi State's ground attack. Hard to imagine that happening two weeks in a row. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be highly motivated for the match-up after not getting the head coach job on Rocky Top he coveted last December. But still Auburn seems off. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham has not been very consistent and the Tigers haven't rushed for 100 yards in their last three games. The bottom line is that there is more opportunities for the Vols on the plains than anyone thought there would be a month ago. Tennessee has to play clean. They can't turn it over and defensively they have generate offense for the Vols. I don't expect this game to go down in the annuals as a contest anyone will describe as beautiful. I think a slow start and a couple of big plays by the Tigers offense ultimately ends up being the difference. Auburn 24 Tennessee 10

AUSTIN'S PICK

In my belief the key to the game is the first quarter for Jeremy Pruitt and company. The Vols have to find a way to get off to a solid start and that doesn’t have to mean touchdowns. They just have to avoid turnovers and drive killing setbacks. Ty Chandler needs 20 touches in the game. Do I think he will get that many? No I don’t. The Vols have without a doubt improved defensively under Pruitt but this game doesn’t bode well with Auburn loving the vertical deep ball. That could be a bad recipe unless the Vols can get home in the front seven. This is a game Tennessee should be in but I’ve seen this script before. A couple of catastrophic plays early lead to a double digit deficit and then they settle in and play even from there leaving everyone wondering what might have been. Auburn 27 Tennessee 13

JESSE'S PICK

Auburn hasn’t lived up to expectations this fall, but the Tigers should still have no problems rolling past the Vols on Saturday. There’s been lots of talk about the kegs and eggs early start and Tennessee catching a sleepwalking and stumbling Auburn team … but the Vols would have to wake up first. They have just one touchdown in the first quarter all season, and it came on a blocked punt. They’re averaging 1.6 yards per rush in the opening quarter and are terrible overall on 3rd down. If they had Mississippi State's DL and a bulldozing run-first quarterback then perhaps they could spring the upset. But they don't. I believe that Tennessee has incrementally improved in spots the past few weeks, and the open date helped further some development. Still, there's a talent gap between these two teams. Despite a potential rock fight on The Plains, Tennessee wasn't magically armed with David’s stone during the bye week. Auburn 24, Tennessee 7

ROB'S PICK