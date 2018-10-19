Volquest.com

BRENT'S PICK

Obviously, the challenge for the Vols is huge. Alabama has been the most dominant team in college football this season. The Crimson Tide are at an offensive level that we haven't seen from a Nick Saban team. I could go on and on about how impressive Alabama has been, but really no one wants to read more of that.

It goes without saying that the Vols must win the turnover battle. And to make this a four quarter game, Tennessee has to do two other key things in my opinion. Get out of the first quarter without the game being a foregone conclusion. Alabama has scored more points in the first quarter than Tennessee has the entire season. Alabama is averaging nearly 3 touchdowns in the first 15 minutes. So surviving the start is a must. Secondly, Tennessee must limit the home run plays. Alabama has 54 offensive plays of 20 yards or more and have 18 touchdowns on those 54 plays. Limiting explosive plays is a must. Tennessee is an improving football team. They are growing in all areas, unfortunately they aren't ready for this challenge yet (frankly, it doesn't appear anyone in college football is). Alabama 38 Tennessee 10

AUSTIN'S PICK

The vibe has been drastically different this week. This group has bought in. They also know who is coming to town which makes this sales pitch from Jeremy Pruitt just a bit easier. It’s hard to imagine Tennessee moving the ball as well as they did last week against Alabama. Defensively they are super thin in the back half. There isn’t a lot of pressure on this team. There likely wasn’t going to be in this game anyway but it’s even less now after the Auburn win. So how does Tennessee make it a game? First it takes a belief you can win a game like this. After that, it’s the same formula as last week. I think Bama is pushed for the first time this year and even then they still win comfortably. Alabama 42 Tennessee 24

JESSE'S PICK

There’s no need to waste a lot of words here. Alabama has Tua Tagovailoa and a lot of other really, really good players. Tennessee does not. Yet. But while Third Saturday in October still carries a lot of cache for both programs, The Second Saturday in October changed the outlook of Tennessee’s 2018 season. Tomorrow won’t be fun for Vols fans, but because of the upset win at Auburn, Tennessee is playing with house money here. I have little doubt that Jeremy Pruitt will have a sound gameplan against his former team, but the talent disparities between the two teams are simply too much to overcome. Alabama 42, Tennessee 14

ROB'S PICK