Volquest.com

The picks are in
BRENT'S PICK
Obviously, the challenge for the Vols is huge. Alabama has been the most dominant team in college football this season. The Crimson Tide are at an offensive level that we haven't seen from a Nick Saban team. I could go on and on about how impressive Alabama has been, but really no one wants to read more of that.
It goes without saying that the Vols must win the turnover battle. And to make this a four quarter game, Tennessee has to do two other key things in my opinion. Get out of the first quarter without the game being a foregone conclusion. Alabama has scored more points in the first quarter than Tennessee has the entire season. Alabama is averaging nearly 3 touchdowns in the first 15 minutes. So surviving the start is a must. Secondly, Tennessee must limit the home run plays. Alabama has 54 offensive plays of 20 yards or more and have 18 touchdowns on those 54 plays. Limiting explosive plays is a must.
Tennessee is an improving football team. They are growing in all areas, unfortunately they aren't ready for this challenge yet (frankly, it doesn't appear anyone in college football is).
Alabama 38 Tennessee 10
AUSTIN'S PICK
The vibe has been drastically different this week. This group has bought in. They also know who is coming to town which makes this sales pitch from Jeremy Pruitt just a bit easier. It’s hard to imagine Tennessee moving the ball as well as they did last week against Alabama. Defensively they are super thin in the back half.
There isn’t a lot of pressure on this team. There likely wasn’t going to be in this game anyway but it’s even less now after the Auburn win.
So how does Tennessee make it a game? First it takes a belief you can win a game like this. After that, it’s the same formula as last week.
I think Bama is pushed for the first time this year and even then they still win comfortably.
Alabama 42 Tennessee 24
JESSE'S PICK
There’s no need to waste a lot of words here.
Alabama has Tua Tagovailoa and a lot of other really, really good players.
Tennessee does not.
Yet.
But while Third Saturday in October still carries a lot of cache for both programs, The Second Saturday in October changed the outlook of Tennessee’s 2018 season.
Tomorrow won’t be fun for Vols fans, but because of the upset win at Auburn, Tennessee is playing with house money here. I have little doubt that Jeremy Pruitt will have a sound gameplan against his former team, but the talent disparities between the two teams are simply too much to overcome.
Alabama 42, Tennessee 14
ROB'S PICK
Jeremy Pruitt hasn’t shown himself to be prone to hyperbole in his 10 months on the job in Knoxville, so when he called Alabama the best college football team he’s seen on film this week, well, it’s probably worth taking note.
Tennessee is more than a four touchdown underdog despite coming off a road win at Auburn last week. That line probably says more about Alabama than it does about Tennessee at the moment.
Put me down as someone who thinks the Vols have shown marked and steady improvement since the start of the season, but I don’t think that matters much this week against this Alabama team.
In a best case scenario I can envision the Vols limiting some of Alabama’s X-box-like explosive plays, but I don’t see them bottling up the Tide offense at all. Alabama is too good, too balanced and when things do break down Tagovailoa can turn a bad play into a good one.
If Tennessee holds Alabama under 50 —with Bama still trying to score in the second half— I’d consider that another step forward for this defense.
Offensively, you have to be thrilled with what you saw from Guarantano last week if you’re a Vol fan but you also probably shouldn’t expect the same kind of day on Saturday. I’m sure both he and the receivers will build off of that performance against Auburn going forward, but I don’t think it will carry the day this weekend.
The biggest offensive concern remains the run game because the front just isn’t moving people. I wouldn’t look for that to change this weekend.
Alabama’s pass rush also has to be a huge concern. They’re getting to the quarterback with regularity and it goes without saying that the Vols need Guarantano to exit this game healthy.
Alabama 45, Tennessee 16