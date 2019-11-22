BRENT'S PICK

The history of the Tennessee-Missouri series is that points are a plenty. The winner in this match up has scored 50 or more points in 4 of the 7 meetings. Don’t look for that to be the case Saturday night as the two square off for the 8th time with both teams looking to get their 6th win. The Tiger defense is good. The Tiger offense isn’t and the Vol defense has played well giving up just 20 points in the last 10 quarters of play. Missouri’s receivers don’t have a touchdown reception in SEC play and the Tigers have scored 10 first half points in the last four games. This one has the making of a low-scoring affair. Some thought the Tigers might be done, but the certainly rallied up at home and competed against the Gators. So the Tigers haven’t quit. Can Tennessee run the ball? No one has run it successfully against Missouri and the Vols haven’t run it well the last couple of weeks. Will Chaney even try? I fully expect this to be Jarrett Guarantano’s game to manage and turnovers will be key. In the Vols last four wins, they are plus-4 in the turnover margin. Tennessee must take care of the ball. If the Vols can protect the rock, I think they can make enough plays to win a low-scoring slugfest. Tennessee 17 Missouri 13

AUSTIN'S PICK

A week off has seemingly helped Tennessee and some their better players to give them a shot to play tomorrow night. The biggest questions seem to surround Bryce Thompson and Darnell Wright. Add in Henry To’oto’o and his knee cap and the defensive side which is the side of the ball that Tennessee is playing its best ball is not 100%. Flip it to the offensive side and the Vols are healthy and have their quarterback in Jarrett Guarantano. Will the Vols be able to run it? Will they even try? Of course that second part is tongue and cheek because Jim Chaney and his love for the pass. The Vols are going to get Missouri’s best punch early but if they can deliver and early uppercut punch to the Tigers could lead to a taming. My Friday hot take is Austin Pope finds the end zone this week. I’m riding with Guarantano and his story. Tennessee 24 Missouri 13

JESSE'S PICK

Tennessee is the more well-rested team.

Tennessee is the team playing with confidence. Tennessee looks like a program on the upswing, while Missouri is backsliding. Tennessee has all-conference contributors at outside linebacker, inside linebacker and safety, while Mizzou lost its best player to injury and its transfer quarterback hasn’t lived up to expectations. Tennessee is playing for a chance to spend New Years in Florida, while Mizzou is merely crossing its fingers its allowed to even play in the postseason this winter. Most of the college football universe seems to be on Tennessee his weekend. Is it too good to be true for the Vols? No. Mizzou could absolutely win this game, and in an ugly slobberknocker where one turnover could decide the outcome, that wouldn’t surprise me. But there’s no need to overthink this. I’m going with what my eyes tell me: The Vols are playing better right now and have more to play for. Tennessee 17, Missouri 16

ROB'S PICK