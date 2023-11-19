The SEC Championship Game matchups were decided last week with Georgia and Alabama meeting again in Atlanta, but Saturday had the potential to shakeup the postseason.

Tennessee was in position to spoil Georgia’s perfect season, make the conference title game in two weeks a virtual elimination game and improve its own bowl standing.

What happened instead was the Bulldogs rolled 38-10 at Neyland Stadium to win their 28th-straight game.

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) plays at Georgia Tech next week and looks well on its way to a third-straight national title.

The battered Vols (7-4, 3-4) on the other hand, suffered their second-straight loss by 28-plus points, one year after setting numerous offensive records and wining 11 games.

The chance for eight wins is doable, though. Tennessee will host Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) next week at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The Commodores have lost nine-straight games since starting the season 2-0.

Florida, which beat Tennessee 29-16 on Sept. 16 in Gainesville, was also in spoiler mode. The Gators were less than a minute away from striking a serious blow to No. 9 Missouri’s New Year’s Six Bowl prospects.

The Tigers—fresh off of a 36-7 win over the Vols a week ago—converted on fourth-and-17, making way for Harrison Mevis' 30-yard field goal to win 33-31.

Missouri (9-2, 5-2) will try to solidify a spot in likely the Cotton Bowl at Arkansas next Saturday while Florida (5-6, 3-5) are fighting for bowl eligibility in Bill Napier's second season against No. 4 Florida State at home.

South Carolina is another team that can lock up a spot in a bowl game next week.

The reeling Gamecocks ended a four-game conference skid in the middle part of the season that began with a 41-20 loss at Tennessee on Sept. 30, but wins over Vanderbilt and Jacksonville State over the last three weeks made the Kentucky game a must-win.

South Carolina delivered late with Spencer Rattler's 17-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette with less than eight minutes left to hold and win 17-14.

The Gamecocks (5-6, 3-5) have to beat Clemson in Columbia next Saturday to make a bowl game.

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) continues to falter down the stretch. The Wildcats started the season 5-0, which included wins over Vanderbilt and Florida but have lost five of their last six games with No. 10 Louisville up next.

Alabama and Texas A&M had little trouble on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0) routed Chattanooga, 66-10 in their final tuneup before their Iron Bowl bout with Auburn. In their first game since firing head coach Jimbo Fisher last week, the Aggies (7-4, 4-3) beat Abilene Christian, 38-10.