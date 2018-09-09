Volquest.com

The NFL season is off and running. How did the former Vols fare in week one of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.



Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 2 tackles in the Eagles 18-12 win over the Falcons

Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive due to a heel injury in the Chiefs 38-28 win over the Chargers

Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – Coleman had 1 tackle in the Seahawks 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 12 punts for an average of 43.5 yards a punt in the Browns 21-21 tie with the Steelers

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt had 5 punts for an average of 51.2 yards in the Chiefs 38-28 win over the Chargers

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Bills 47-3

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom had 2 catches for 18 yards in the Bills 47-3 loss to the Ravens.

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 6 punts for an average of 38.3 yards a punt in the Texans 27-20 loss to the Patriots

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs didn't play in the Steelers 21-21 tie with the Browns

Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis didn't have a catch in the Chiefs 38-28 win over the Chargers

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers and the Browns played to a 21-21 tie

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Patriots 27-20

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn't have a tackle in the Panthers 16-8 win over the Cowboys.

Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – Hunter had one catch for 6 yards in the Steelers 21-21 tie with the Browns.

Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Four tackles including a tackle for loss in the Jags 20-15 win over the Giants.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins beat the Titans 27-20

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson was inactive in the Broncos 27-24 win over the Seahawks

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 8 carries for 29 yards and 2 touchdowns, 9 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay.

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – The Rams play the Raiders Monday night.

Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone didn't have a catch in the Bengals 34-23 win over the Colts.

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn't have a tackle in the Steelers 21-21 tie with the Browns

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive in the Chiefs 38-28 win over the Chargers.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy had 6 punts for an average of 47.8 yards a punt in the Panthers 16-18 win over the Cowboys.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – Patterson had 3 rushes for 13 yards and 1 catch for 6 yards in the Patriots 27-20 win over the Texans.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions play the Jets Monday night

Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – Stocker had two catches for 37 yards in the Titans 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two tackles and an interception in the Steelers 21-21 tie with the Browns

Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams didn't have a tackle in the Giants 20-15 loss to the Jaguars.