📈 Velus Jones —He got no help with blocking on his kickoff returns, but come to find out Jones can run a route other than a jet sweep pop pass. Jones had 4 catches for 70 yards and was targeted 8 times. With a couple of better throws Jones would have had over 100 yards as he showed the ability to get behind the Florida secondary. Will Tennessee continue to use him that way?

📉 Pass protection —Tennessee’s offense struggled in pass protection as the Vol quarterbacks were sacked 6 times. Some of that is on the offensive line. Some on the tight ends and running backs. Some on the quarterbacks for holding the ball too long. The Vols clearly had some communication issues that they must clean up.

↔️ The quarterbacks — Who is Pruitt going to play? How does he handle that position. Both Harrison Bailey and JT Shrout deserve to play after their performances against Florida. They weren’t great but they weren’t bad at all. Tennessee’s quarterback choices have certainly been head scratchers so what does it look like on Saturday. We will have to wait and see because Pruitt isn’t going to tell anyone.

📈 J.T. Shrout — The redshirt sophomore went 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter leading two touchdown drives. The fact that Shrout played surprised most and how he performed after only get three snaps this year against Kentucky was even more surprising. Shrout was poised, showed off his arm, was accurate and had a good command of the offense.

📉 Brent Cimaglia — The senior placekicker who struggled all year opted out on Monday. Cimaglia hasn’t been 100%, but he’s been healthy enough to go out and kick on game days. Cimaglia announced his opt out via Twitter in a message that left many wondering just exactly what he was trying to say.