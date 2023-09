In Episode 12 of The VolReport Show, Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor recap the win over UTSA and preview the game against South Carolina.

Can the Vols handle their emotions? Will the home crowd be an advantage? How did Joe Milton III play?

Ryan and Noah discuss that – and much more – in this episode.

