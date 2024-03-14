The VolReport Show: Grading our preseason Tennessee basketball predictions
Ep. 32: It's SEC Tournament time!
Tennessee basketball enters as the 1-seed after winning the regular season title.
Are the Vols Final Four bound? How did our preseason predictions stack up? Did the SEC awards take us by surprise?
Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor answer that and more.
