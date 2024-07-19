VolReport
8h
ago
football
The VolReport Show: Talking Tennessee, SEC football post Media Days
Ryan Sylvia •
VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.
Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor of VolReport.com give their thoughts.
