The weekly 3-2-1, March Madness edition
The weekend didn't go like Vol fans had hoped, but the chance for redemption lies ahead as Tennessee gets geared up for March Madness. With that in mind, let's buckle up for the weekly 3-2-1 with t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news