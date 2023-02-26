Blake Burke wasted little time.

In his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday, the sophomore first baseman sent a Nate Espelin pitch 425 feet over the center field wall at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to give Tennessee an early lead against Dayton.

From there, the No. 3 Vols were on cruise control, scoring four runs in the second and another in the fifth en route to a 6-0 Game 3 win to sweep the Flyers.

Burke tallied two solo home runs, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (2-0) earned the win, allowing one hit and striking out four in 5.1 innings of work. Right-handers Kirby Connell and Zach Joyce pitched the sixth and seventh, respectively before sophomore RHP Jacob Bimbi, senior Bryce Jenkins and junior Andrew Lindsey closed out the last 1.5 innings.

Vols' pitchers combined for six strikeouts and just two hits.

Austin Jaslove hit a hard grounder to shortstop Carlos Castillo, but he was unable to gather it in, allowing Griffin Merritt to score and add to the Vols' lead with one out in the second inning.

Jared Dickey singled to right in the following at-bat to bring Logan Chambers across, then Christian Moore doubled off the wall in right-center that plated two runs from Dickey and Hunter Ensley to swell Tennessee's lead to 5-0.

Burke led off the fifth with his second home run, this one going 375 feet with a 101 MPH exit velocity for the Vols' first run in three innings and a 6-0 advantage.

Dayton (0-6) catcher Matt Maloney led off the eighth with a double into left, but Jenkins entered out of the bullpen and got Tennessee out of the inning without any damage done.

Tennessee (6-2) hosts Charleston Southern for a two-game midweek series starting Tuesday before its three-game weekend home slate against Gonzaga.