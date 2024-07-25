Three offensive Vols that could take a big jump this season
In year four under Josh Heupel, he returns a good amount of his offense while mixing in some new pieces, as well.With an expected improvement on the offensive end, there are individual players who ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news