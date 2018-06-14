Although Tennessee’s current roster isn’t in a position for a slew of redshirts this fall, here are three players would could take advantage of the new rule.

This spring, new Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt was for the rule change and openly discussed how it would’ve benefited a guy like Locklear.

The rule goes into effect immediately, and several Tennessee freshmen from the 2018 class should benefit. UT's early schedule — games against ETSU and UTEP — should allow plenty of freshman to get their feet wet, too.

Thanks to a new rule approved by the NCAA Division 1 council Wednesday, FBS and FCS players are now allowed to compete in “up to four games in a season and have it count as a redshirt year.”

Will McBride started at quarterback against Missouri, while offensive lineman Riley Locklear made two starts to end the year. Both players, as well as others who saw merely limited snaps on special teams, lost a year of eligibility.

Late last fall, with his team cratering and injuries sidelining players up and down the roster, former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones was forced to turn to a pair of unprepared freshman originally slated for redshirt seasons.

1. OL/DL Greg Emerson

After missing his entire senior season at Northside High with a broken leg and dislocated ankle suffered at The Opening last summer, Emerson looked rusty at times this spring still working his way back into football shape.

The former U.S. Army All-American flashed as a defensive lineman early in camp, but was notably moved to the offensive line halfway through spring ball. Consistency, as is the case with most freshman, was an issue.

Emerson’s positional future remains cloudy, though the guess here is that Emerson is ultimately moved back to the defensive line room.

The former 4-star prospect was adamant during the recruiting process that he was a defensive end, yet physically, at 6-foot-3 and north of 300 pounds he looks and moves like a defensive tackle.

Emerson could use a year of work with Tracy Rocker to get his bend, flexibility and lateral quickness back — the very traits that made him a top prospect last cycle.

However, where the new rule could really benefit a guy like Emerson, is if the staff gives the defensive lineman some run early in the season against ETSU or UTEP.

It would leave the door open for Emerson to earn a rotational role, while maintaining his redshirt year. If Emerson shows that he's physically and mentality back after overcoming such a gruesome injury, then he'll play the rest of the season.

If not, he gets some live snaps before taking a redshirt year and gearing up for 2019.

2. OG Ollie Lane

Like Emerson, the local standout from Gibbs High was an early enrollee this spring, allowing Lane to gain some much-needed attention from coach Will Friend.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound guard/center played in a triple-option offense in high school, so the transition under Tennessee’s offensive line coach was not easy this spring. Friend coached and rode Lane hard, and while the freshman was swimming mentality learning some of the new techniques, he never backed down to the tough coaching.

Lane still has some work to do physically, but he came to Tennessee much more ready in that regard than Locklear — another former early enrollee. Although he’s currently behind several others at guard on the depth chart, Tennessee’s offensive line is extremely fluid — now and in the future.

If Lane can develop his fundamentals throughout the season, he’d be a perfect candidate to see spot duty late in the year. It would allow the Vols to see what sort of contributions Lane could give them moving forward, while also retaining a redshirt season.

3. DE Kurott Garland

The Heritage High defensive end was one of Tennessee’s 11th hour additions on National Signing Day, but the freshman pass rusher has an upside as high as any lineman the Vols signed in 2018.

Garland simply needs time to develop.

At around 250 pounds the last two years, Garland played all over the defensive line for Heritage and tallied a whopping 65 tackles for loss. Thanks to an extensive boxing background, the Peach State product has powerfully quick hands and an excellent burst off the ball.

The Vols envision Garland as a strong-side defensive end at around 285-290 pounds, so he’ll be working closely with Craig Fitzgerald this summer to gain the necessary weight.

Ideally, Garland is insurance depth at end and gains valuable experience on the scout team this fall. If he’s ready to handle more late in the season, then add him to the rotation and still retain his redshirt eligibility.