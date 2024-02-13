Three former Tennessee football standouts will compete at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

Quarterback Joe Milton III, running back Jaylen Wright and defensive back Kamal Hadden were three of 321 players to earn invites to the combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 26-March 4.

The 6-foot-5 Milton, who started his career at Michigan, spent three seasons with the Vols, serving as the starting quarterback as a sixth-year senior.

Milton finished 229-of-354 passing for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed for nearly 300 years and seven more scores.

Wright spearheaded one of the top running backs rooms in college football, rushing by for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 7.39 yards per carry and more than 84 yards per game.

Wright was Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

On defense, Hadden was on pace for his best season since transferring to Tennessee from the JUCO ranks two years ago.

Before a season-ending injury in October, Hadden defended 11 passes, which tied for fourth in the SEC and did not allow a touchdown in seven games.

Hadden recorded three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in the Vols’ 41-20 win over South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2023.

Though he missed the final six games of the season, Hadden has the lowest allowed passer rating (7.0) among defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

The combine will air on NFL Network beginning Feb. 29. The 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.