The accolades keep piling up for the Tennessee baseball team as the 2023 season looms.

The Vols – ranked as high as No. 2 in some preseason polls – return a bevy of talents, especially on the mound, and it shows in the preseason All-American lists.

A pair of Tennessee pitchers were named to the Baseball America Preseason College All-American Team on Monday in Chase Dollander and Chase Burns.

Additionally, outfielder Jared Dickey earned third team honors.



Dollander, the junior right-hander, was also a preseason All-American first team selection by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball, as well as Perfect Game's Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year was 10-0 as a starter last season. He posted a 2.39 ERA and tossed 108 strikeouts during the Vols' SEC Championship run.



The All-American selections have rolled in for Burns, too. Baseball America is the third media selector to name the sophomore right-hander a first time All-American.



D1Baseball's National Freshman of the Year last season, Burns appeared in 17 games and struck out 103 batters. His ERA for the season was 2.91.

Defensively, Dickey split his time between catching and the outfield. At the plate, he recorded 38 hits, 19 RBI and seven home runs in 100 at-bats.



Tennessee opens its season with three games in the MLB Desert Invitational at Salt River Field at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Vols play Arizona on Feb. 17, followed by Grand Canyon (Feb. 18) and UC San Diego (Feb. 19).