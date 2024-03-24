The Sweet 16 bout between 2-seed Tennessee and 3-seed Creighton in Detroit Friday officially has a tip-off time.

The Vols and Bluejays will clash for a spot in the Midwest Regional and Elite Eight at Little Caesars Arena at 10:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

Both teams are coming off of close wins in the Round of 32.

Tennessee led 7-seed Texas nearly wire-to-wire late Saturday night in Charlotte but had to stave off a Longhorns comeback attempt in the final minute to win 62-58 at Spectrum Center.

The Vols’ used a suffocating defensive effort to overcome a 33% shooting night from the field. Tennessee (26-8) shot just 12% from three-point range.

SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht, who finished with 18 points, hit just enough shots down the stretch to keep the Vols in front, including two late free throws.

Jonas Aidoo scored 11 points and Tobe Awaka finished with 10. Josiah-Jordan James tallied 9 points and nine rebounds.

Creighton (25-9) needed two overtimes against 11-seed Oregon in Pittsburgh to keep its season alive.

The Bluejays overcame a six-point deficit in the waining minutes of the second half to force the first extra period.

Creighton scored the first 15 points of the second overtime to pull away down the stretch and escape with an 86-73 win.

Steven Ashworth led the Bluejays with 21 points and Trey Alexander scored 20.

Both teams are in the Sweet 16 for the second-straight season.

Tennessee has reached the Sweet 16 three times under head coach Rick Barnes. A win Friday would ensure just the Vols’ second Elite Eight appearance in program history.