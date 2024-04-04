Tennessee baseball is headed for a road clash with Auburn over the weekend. Before the trip, Vols coach Tony Vitello met with the media to update the status of three key Tennessee players. Here's what he said about their availibilities. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Billy Amick

One of the Vols' best hitters to begin the season has been Clemson tranfer Billy Amick. However, he was forced to sit out last week due to an appendix issue. Following surgery, he is in recovery but still not ready to get back out there for game action. Vitello revealed he will travel with the team but isn't ready to play. "Billy will probably be out this weekend but every day I’m like, ‘What are you doing dude?’ and he says, ‘I have permission to do this,’" said Vitello. "So he’s about as ambitious as you can imagine wanting to get back out there. He’ll travel with the team but I don’t know that he will be active."

This changes things on the left side of the infield. With the hole at third base, Vitello has gone in different directions to fill it. Previously, he has moved Dean Curley from shortstop to third and put Ariel Antigua at short. He has also kept Curley at short and slotted Dalton Bargo in the hot corner. There is a chance Alex Perry could enter the mix, as well. "I think Alex Perry looks really good at the plate, so anxious to see if he’s healthy enough to play," said Vitello. "I guess that was one name you could kind of throw in there that is in limbo a little bit. I think Dalton is comfortable wherever you put him because of his attitude but also because we’ve thrown him around everywhere. So he’s got experience at each position. Ariel now kind of has got some at-bats under his belt. I wish he had 50 more but it’s not going to be the case. So, we might as well just move forward. The kid’s athletic and capable, strong enough and confident enough. Dean is, I was going to make a California joke, but he’s low maintenance, let’s just put it that way. I think he’s capable of playing in both spots, so it’s nice to have options."

AJ Russell

AJ Russell came into the season as the Vols Friday night starter. He has suffered with soreness, though, which has recently held him out. The sophomore missed two weeks due to this but returned for the series against Alabama and Ole Miss. He wasn't able to go this past weekend against Georgia, though. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where ESPN projects Tennessee QB Joe Milton III to be picked in NFL Draft "For him, we knew there’d be a gap in between when he’d be available and when not," said Vitello. "And then also kind of like when things started, it’s soreness and strain in certain areas, and those sore and strain are two very vague terms, but that’s what he’s dealing with. I think you've got to take into account what we are trying to do this year but more importantly for AJ Russell’s career, what are we trying to. You know, we’re kind of looking for another Garrett Crochet to be honest with you. There’s only one of those big guys. He’s doing well. That’s a big fella out there on the mound. So we've got to take that into consideration when we’re looking at things. So there will be a gap between when he starts ramping things up again and then of course a sequence of events will have to happen when he’s out there."

Andrew Behnke