After scrimmaging against Maryville in Cookeville last Friday, 2020 Ensworth athlete Tyler Baron made his way to Knoxville with several Tigers teammates for Tennessee’s Rocky Top cookout.

Baron, who saw his recruitment spike this spring, has been a frequent visitor at UT the last few seasons — and not just because his dad Patrick Abernathy has served a role in an off-the-field capacity for both Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt.

Tennessee was the first school to offer the 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect a scholarship back in 2016, and first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt quickly made sure Baron knew he still had a standing offer when he got the job in December. The defensive end/tight end has taken at least three visits to Tennessee under the new staff, getting closer with Pruitt, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer.

“It was fun just hanging out with the guys and talking to coach Pruitt,” Baron said. “It was all abou hanging out. They know how I feel about Tennessee.”

After an impressive spring on the camp circuit, Baron picked up offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Nebraska and FSU, among others. He holds more than 20 scholarships, with UT, Alabama and Virginia Tech among the schools currently recruiting him the hardest.

The Vols like Baron mainly as a 5-technique end, but also see the Nashville native as a versatile athlete who could play some tight end. Like his teammate and fellow top Tennessee target Keshawn Lawrence, UT’s new staff is “really preaching about staying home as an in-state guy.”

Saturday’s cookout was “really just getting closer with my guys, talking about what we’re thinking about with school and where we want to go. Just getting closer with Tennessee.”

As a sophomore for the Tigers, Baron had two sacks and four tackles for loss. He’ll see more snaps this fall though, and hopes to help Ensworth make a deeper playoff run. He has no finite visit plans for the season just yet, but he’ll very likely be back on Rocky Top sometime soon.

“Right now, I’m trying to get us that golden ball this year,” he said.