ATLANTA — Chris Morris showed up to media day at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge soaking wet.

With a towel wrapped around his waist after an early dip in the pool, the Memphis offensive tackle could only laugh after starting his interviews a bit later than planned.

Morris is a gem — figuratively and literally. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle is one of the top 2020 prospects in the country, but the Freedom Prep Academy standout is also an affable, fun-loving character off the field.

“It was a long trip,” Morris told VolQuest. “So I got my bag with my gear, and after that I got some pie and went and jumped in the pool.”

While most prospects flew to Atlanta for the all-star event, Morris made the six-hour drive because he’s afraid of heights.

“I’m scared of planes, elevators, wasps and needles,” he said, shaking his head just thinking about his fears.

Eventually, Morris will have to tackle his fear of flying just as the offensive lineman has attacked his recruitment and development head on this spring.

He’s camped across the Southeast, including returning to Tennessee for the third time this spring. He holds more than 20 offers already, with Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina among the schools recruiting him the hardest. Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and LSU are all heavily involved with the 4-star tackle, too.

“I’m starting to narrow it down now,” Morris said.

“I’m committing sometime next summer.”

Morris currently claims UGA as his slight leader, but the Memphis native effusively praised Tennessee and his comfort level on Rocky Top. He loves Jeremy Pruitt and he’s very close — “like my big brother” — with Vols offensive tackle and fellow 901 native Drew Richmond. The two talk on the phone regularly, with that connecting helping sell that “family feel” at Tennessee.

“It makes me almost feel like I am at home,” Morris said.

Two weeks ago, Morris had the opportunity to workout with new UT offensive line coach Will Friend. He learned a few things, both about Friend’s coaching style and the techniques he teaches.

“He’s intense. It was kind of different,” Morris said. “I was working on my arms, timing of the punch.”

During the camp session, Pruitt came over to Morris and asked him point blank: “When are we going to make you a Vol?”

“I was like, ‘Soon,’” Morris replied.

“He was like, ‘Good. That’s great to hear.’”

“It’s all about fit and family at Tennessee,” Morris said. “Just like Memphis and Georgia. Those are the biggest things for me, fit, family and working hard.”

Morris plans on being a regular visitor at Tennessee this fall, as the blue-chip lineman said, “I hope to go to almost all of the home games. Most of them at least. I’m going to visit a lot of Tennessee games this year.”