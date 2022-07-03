Top '24 athlete talks Vols' experience
Tennessee wrapped up its 2022 summer camp series this past weekend by bringing an impressive crop of underclassmen to campus. One of those younger prospects turning heads was 2024 tailback Jaden Ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news