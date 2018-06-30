ATLANTA — Former King's Academy offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene camped at Tennessee two weeks ago and earned an offer from the new Vols staff.

The 4-star tackle, now at IMG Acadamy, has been on campus two times since then and has talked to Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt everyday.

He's built a rapid relationship with Pruitt and OL coach Will Friend, and Akporoghene now feels like a big priority for the staff.

"The conversation is always how to make Tennessee better," he said.

He outlines why the Vols made his recent Top 5 and his plans on making a decision soon.