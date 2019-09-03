With BYU coming to Knoxville this weekend our weekly Top Five Feature focuses on the Vols top-five (non-openers) non-conference games. It's a list that includes some heroics and some heartbreakers from the past 30 years.

1989 Tennessee at UCLA

Coming off of a 5-6 season in 1988 Tennessee rolled into the Rose Bowl to face No. 6 UCLA in the second game of the 1989 season. The Vols had opened with a narrow 17-14 win over Colorado State the previous week and were huge underdogs.

Tennessee proceeded to shock UCLA and the college football world by pummeling the Bruins 24-6. The lone UCLA touchdown came late in the fourth quarter of the game. It was a coming out party for redshirt freshman Chuck Webb who went for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Reggie Cobb added 78 yards as the Vols racked up 247 yards rushing.

Tennessee would go on to finish 11-1, a share of the SEC championship, win a share of the SEC title and defeat Arkansas 31-27 in a thrilling bowl game.

1990 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame

Top-ranked Notre Dame defeated No. 9 Tennessee 34-29 in an epic college football in 1989. No, it didn’t go the Vols’ way, but it was a classic and a near miss. Andy Kelly was throwing into the end zone to Alvin Harper in the final minute of a furious comeback attempt. Tennessee had just recovered an onside kick after cutting the lead to five points after Notre Dame had controlled much of the game. The field was littered stars and future NFL standouts that day. Guys like Raghib Ismail and Rick Waters for the Irish and players like Harper, Carl Pickens and Dale Carter for the Vols.

Tennessee would finish that year at 9-2-2 with a 29-22 win over Virginia in the Sugar Bowl.



1990 Tennessee at Notre Dame

Tennessee got its revenge against Notre Dame one year later and did so in dramatic fashion. The 35-34 win is arguably the greatest comeback in program history given the opponent and the setting. The Vols were ranked 13th, Notre Dame was No. 5 and in the national championship hunt. The Vols looked dead in the water trailing 31-7 before halftime. Andy Kelly, who completed 24-38 passes for 259 yards helped guide the Vols back, completing the comeback on a perfectly executed 31-yard screen pass to Aaron Hayden that put Tennessee on top 35-34 with 4:03 left.

Notre Dame answered by driving into field goal position. Jeremy Lincoln famously blocked the kick with his backside giving Tennessee a historic victory.



1994 Tennessee vs. Washington State

The Washington State game in 1994 may look out of place on this list, but you have to remember the situation and the stakes. Tennessee lost senior quarterback Jerry Colquitt for the year in the opener at UCLA, managed to win dramatically at Georgia in the second win of the season but stood at 1-3 after losses to Florida and Mississippi State. The 31-0 loss to Florida was particularly sobering. Washington State came in ranked 17th and looked poised to send the Vols to 1-4. Instead freshman Peyton Manning guided the Vols to victory and wrote the opening chapter of his legendary career that day in a 10-9 win. The Vols would finish the season 7-1, including a 45-23 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl.



2015 Tennessee vs. Oklahoma