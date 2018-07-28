While Tennessee’s BBQ cookout Saturday was a rather causal affair, the Vols did roll out the proverbial orange carpet for junior college defensive tackle Savion Williams.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Lackawanna C.C. (Pa.) product made his first visit to Rocky Top with his mom and was blown away.

“I just had a blast, man.” Williams told VolQuest.

“The coaches showed me a good time. They made me feel like family. I really appreciate coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, coach (Tracy) Rocker and all of them coming in and making me feel like I was a part of the family.”

Williams visited Georgia on Thursday and Friday and worked out for the UGA staff. The UT visit didn’t involve any sweat sessions, but Williams did spend lots of 1-on-1 time with Pruitt. Among all things with the visit, getting real attention from Tennessee’s head coach meant a lot to Williams and his family.

“Tennessee told me they wanted me to come in and be an impact player,” William said.

“At Georgia, they told me the same. It's something to think about. Of course I want playing as a JUCO guy, but it's not only about playing time, it's the coaches and the people around me that are most important.”

Tennessee’s message to Williams — who has three years to play three seasons — was rather simple Saturday: Come be a plug-and-play cog on a rebuilt defensive line. Williams described his game as a mauler and run-stuffer, saying Tennessee likes him as a nose or “four or three-technique end.”

“I have a good motor,” he said.

“I am constantly moving. I'm constantly after the ball, never giving up on a play. Another thing is my strength and athleticism for my size. Tennessee and Georgia told me that I move very well for my size. And definitely my toughness.”

Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia and Maryland are all recruiting Williams the hardest right now — with the Vols making a move getting the latest visit. Williams has no set timeline for a decision, but plans to take official visits to both UGA and Tennessee this fall.

“I'm going to sit down and visit with my family about all of this. My mom already loves Tennessee,” he said.

“I talked to her already. I love it too. We are going to do what we always do, we will talk about it on the way home and go from there. But I really like Tennessee.”