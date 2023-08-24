As the newness and uncertainty of fall camp gives way to game week preparation, rosters and depth charts across college football are becoming more clear. In the SEC, quarterbacks battles are being settled with starters named already at both Georgia and Florida while other programs have returning starters already in place. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM In conference play, Tennessee is slated to face a number of talented signal callers as well as one in a non-conference opponent that can't afford to be overlooked in week 4. Just over a week from the start of the 2023 season, here is a look at the top quarterbacks the Vols will go up against.

Frank Harris, UTSA

Tennessee's non-conference slate doesn't jump off the page but the Vols play a UTSA team in their fourth game that has won 23 games in two seasons, including an 11-3 finish in 2022. The Roadrunners were picked to finish second by the media in their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference and senior quarterback Frank Harris is a big reason why. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football opponent preview: UTSA Harris passed for 4,059 yards and 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He finished with a QBR of 77.3 last season and turned in performances of 300 passing yards or more in seven games, spearheading an offense that ranked top 15 nationally with 476.0 yards per game. Harris has the weapons for another successful campaign, too. UTSA returns wide receiver Joshua Cephus, who caught 87 passes for 985 yards and six touchdowns and De'Corian Clark who returns from an ACL injury.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Spencer Rattler had one of the best finishes of any quarterback in the country last season. The former five star recruit and Oklahoma quarterback struggled with consistency in the first half of his South Carolina debut, accounting for just eight touchdowns against nine interceptions in a 10-game stretch that the Gamecocks went 6-4 in. MORE FROM VOL REPORT: Tennessee football opponent preview: South Carolina That changed in week 11 vs. Tennessee when Rattler passed for 438 yards and six scores in a convincing 63-38 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. The following week, Rattler went 25-of-39 passing for 360 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-30 upset of Clemson. Including South Carolina's Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame, Rattler totaled 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last three games and if he can leave where he left off, will be one of the best quarterbacks on the Vols' schedule.

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

Texas A&M struggled offensively during an abysmal 5-7 season a year ago but Conner Weigman showed promise as a freshman. Weigman appeared in five games with four starts and led the Aggies to wins over UMass and LSU. In his last outing against LSU, Weigman was 12-of-18 for 155 yards and two touchdowns. MORE FROM VOL REPORT: Tennessee football opponent preview: Texas A&M Weigman totaled 896 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. He has been competing for the starting job in fall camp with Max Johnson who is coming off an injury but seems in position to take over. Weigman will play under a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino and has a talented receiving corps to work with in Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith as Texas A&M offense looks to improve after finishing 12th in the SEC.

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Kentucky landed one of the top quarterbacks out of the transfer portal over the offseason in Devin Leary. In four seasons at NC State, Leary passed for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns, including 1,265 yards and eight scores before a season-ending ACL injury in 2022. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football opponent preview: Kentucky Leary arrived in the spring and will link up with offensive coordinator Liam Cohen who is back for his second stint in Lexington. The pair should rejuvenate a Kentucky offense that struggled last season. Leary's success will be determined by the improvement of the Wildcats' offensive line, which allowed 47 sacks last season.

Carson Beck, Georgia