Tre Flowers, Jaylen McCollough key for Vols to improve in 2022
Tennessee football wrapped up its second spring practice under head coach Josh Heupel last week. Both offensive and defensive units – now comfortable in the system – were able to put in the work with hopes of taking that next step forward in 2022.
Veterans and rookies alike took to the practice field over 15 sessions and if Jalin Hyatt was the ‘big winner’ on offense, it’s only fitting that a pair of safeties receive that same honor on the other side of the football.
It’s a two-fold transformation. Obviously, you’ve got to be good on the field – but it’s also vital that they become ‘the guys’ on defense now with Matthew Butler, Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson having left the program.
"[They are] Two guys that have completely thrust themselves forward. They recognize that it's needed; the leadership inside of that room and on the defensive side of football,” the head coach said of his safeties. “They recognized and accepted that they have a role to play in that, they've embraced it. They've grown during the offseason, and that was a point of emphasis and what we did every week in the lead up to spring ball.
“You can see, sense and feel their energy out on the practice field every day. They have grown into becoming really strong leaders for us. Need them to continue to do that. They will be a big part of our defensive secondary playing at the level that they're capable of and us as a defensive unit and our football team."
Flowers has been a mainstay for the Vols on defense dating back to his freshman season in 2018. Despite battling injuries his first two years, the rising ‘super senior’ has been a constant in the run game - finishing with 82 stops in 2021, which was third-most on the team.
The former two-sport athlete hauled in a pair of interceptions last fall, but has seen his overall season grade dip from 69.8 to 67 before last season and from 67 to 65.5 this past year. The Pro Football Focus grading metric isn’t everything, but it suggests the veteran is playing at a ‘backup’ level right now.
“A guy that's been here for a while is Trevon Flowers,” Heupel said following scrimmage three last week. “I feel like he's playing his best football by a long way, and that comes from confidence, comes in his leadership - but it's shown in the way that he has played on the football field. He's physical and great at making plays in open space when we've had scrimmage days. He's been great in his fits. I like his growth."
McCollough, who could also benefit from a Theo Jackson-like step forward this offseason, hasn’t been much better over his career of late. In fact, the Pro Football Focus grading scale has seen his season averages dip from 71.2 as a true freshman in 2019 to 50 as a third-year player in 2021 – going from ‘starter’ to ‘replaceable’ on the scale, despite leading the team with three interceptions.
Again, PFF isn’t everything – but it’s not nothing. The deficiencies from the two backend players could be seen easily from media and fans allover.
"My personal goals (during) spring ball are to improve my open-field tackling, taking better angles in the post and in the box,” McCollough said earlier in spring. “Being more detail orientated and being intentional with the stuff that I do. I feel like I've done a pretty good job so far."
And that’s what Jackson did prior to 2021, something that elevated him to All-Conference play. He and Alontae Taylor set the tone and it’s now up to these safeties to set that example for the rest of the room while also improving themselves.
“Those guys played a big role in our secondary last year and just listening to what they were preaching and telling us, it helped me and Tre out a lot,” McCollough said of Jackson and Taylor. “I would like to believe that I'm more vocal and Tre is more action-led. I feel like our dynamic complements each other very well. We've taken on the leadership role and managing the backend, and we will take great pride in that."
Tennessee needs to get better in the third-layer of the defense and that doesn’t always mean just sticking to the same positions. If healthy, the defensive back group could have mixed and matched a little this past season – and that could have resulted in Flowers and or McCollough seeing reduced playing time.
This offseason, the goal is to get to that point with competition bringing out the best in everyone. You saw that with Christian Charles, Doneiko Slaughter and Tamarion McDonald taking some reps at cornerback during spring to rectify the injury situation.
"I know you guys talk about safeties and corners, but even when we are recruiting, we don't think of it that way,” Tim Banks told the media this spring. “We just want to recruit DBs. The more you can do, the more versatility you have, the better it is for us schematically and even in situations like this.
“You don't want to be handcuffed because all he can play is safety, all he can play is corner. It's really awesome to be honest, because those guys are getting some really good reps out there going against some really good wideouts on the edges. Whether they move back inside or stay out there, I think in the long run it is going to work to their favor."
Willie Martinez tends to play the older guys, and if spring was any indication, fans should expect to once again see Flowers and McCollough roaming the middle of the field. And that’s a good position to be in if the play translates to Saturdays.
But the defensive backfield is positioned to welcome back cornerbacks Warren Burrell, Kamal Hadden, Brandon Turnage and DeShawn Rucker. Transfer safety Wesley Walker will join the mix and incoming freshmen Jourdan Thomas and Christian Harrison will be eyeing roles. There could potentially be more added to the room, too, via the transfer portal.
In a perfect world, both Flowers and McCollough will lead that group, both on and off the field. And if their play from spring is any indication, maybe there is elevated play in their future. If so, the whole group – the whole defense – will stand to benefit.
"The key to the secondary improving is, I would say, just creating more turnovers. Not just interceptions, but punching at the ball and stripping at the ball,” Flowers concluded. “Being more physical on our tackles and communicating is definitely a big piece. We all need to be on the same page every snap of the game. Working with our linebackers and in our zone coverages, that will be huge."
It's no secret, playing defense for a Josh Heupel-led ballclub is tough. Both of Tennessee’s experienced safeties will be counted on in more ways than just their play this fall.
But ‘ball don’t lie’ – and these guys balled out in spring, according to those around the program. Let’s see what comes of it.
Wednesday's episode of Locked on Vols details Cainer's top-5 veterans of spring practice, where both Flowers and McCollough are mentioned on the list. Check out the daily podcast on YouTube or wherever you find your podcasts.