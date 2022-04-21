Tre Flowers, Jaylen McCollough key for Vols to improve in 2022

Tennessee football wrapped up its second spring practice under head coach Josh Heupel last week. Both offensive and defensive units – now comfortable in the system – were able to put in the work with hopes of taking that next step forward in 2022.

Veterans and rookies alike took to the practice field over 15 sessions and if Jalin Hyatt was the ‘big winner’ on offense, it’s only fitting that a pair of safeties receive that same honor on the other side of the football.

It’s a two-fold transformation. Obviously, you’ve got to be good on the field – but it’s also vital that they become ‘the guys’ on defense now with Matthew Butler, Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson having left the program.

"[They are] Two guys that have completely thrust themselves forward. They recognize that it's needed; the leadership inside of that room and on the defensive side of football,” the head coach said of his safeties. “They recognized and accepted that they have a role to play in that, they've embraced it. They've grown during the offseason, and that was a point of emphasis and what we did every week in the lead up to spring ball.

“You can see, sense and feel their energy out on the practice field every day. They have grown into becoming really strong leaders for us. Need them to continue to do that. They will be a big part of our defensive secondary playing at the level that they're capable of and us as a defensive unit and our football team."

Flowers has been a mainstay for the Vols on defense dating back to his freshman season in 2018. Despite battling injuries his first two years, the rising ‘super senior’ has been a constant in the run game - finishing with 82 stops in 2021, which was third-most on the team.

The former two-sport athlete hauled in a pair of interceptions last fall, but has seen his overall season grade dip from 69.8 to 67 before last season and from 67 to 65.5 this past year. The Pro Football Focus grading metric isn’t everything, but it suggests the veteran is playing at a ‘backup’ level right now.

“A guy that's been here for a while is Trevon Flowers,” Heupel said following scrimmage three last week. “I feel like he's playing his best football by a long way, and that comes from confidence, comes in his leadership - but it's shown in the way that he has played on the football field. He's physical and great at making plays in open space when we've had scrimmage days. He's been great in his fits. I like his growth."

McCollough, who could also benefit from a Theo Jackson-like step forward this offseason, hasn’t been much better over his career of late. In fact, the Pro Football Focus grading scale has seen his season averages dip from 71.2 as a true freshman in 2019 to 50 as a third-year player in 2021 – going from ‘starter’ to ‘replaceable’ on the scale, despite leading the team with three interceptions.

Again, PFF isn’t everything – but it’s not nothing. The deficiencies from the two backend players could be seen easily from media and fans allover.