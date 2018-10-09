As a fellow large human himself, Trey Smith would choose “a fat guy” every time if given the choice.

A year after dominating as a guard, Tennessee’s sophomore offensive lineman is still adjusting to moving to left tackle this season, especially with “the wiggle guys” trying to hit the quarterback from the blind side.

“It’s a different breed of athlete (on the edge),” Smith said Monday.

“At guard, I have usually a fat guy. Every once in a while, you get a dude who can quick-twitch. You know what I mean? But there’s not a lot of 330-pound defensive ends. I have to worry about his speed, his versatility. He’s a wiggle guy in terms of being a power guy, that’s the biggest struggle with it.”

Smith has started all 17 games in his Tennessee career. He was a freshman All-American in 2017, but the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Jackson (Tenn.) native hasn’t been as a dominant this fall. Since missing spring practice and much of training camp with blood clots in his lungs, Smith hasn’t quite looked himself in five starts at left tackle.

“Trey's played one year of football,” Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt said.

“I said it when he came back, we shouldn't put unrealistic expectations on him and I think this off week was good for him. He needs to gain confidence. I think if you look back last year he played a lot of different spots on the offensive line. We've kind of put him at one spot to leave him there, let him get good at, gain confidence. I think he will do that over the rest of the season. I think if you talk to Trey, he'll be another guy to tell you that he's not played his best game yet, but he's working hard to do that."