In five postseason games, Turner has scored 64 points. He’s shooting 42 percent from the field and 40 percent beyond the arc. He has 21 assists to 10 turnovers and he’s been to the free throw line 10 times. In overtime Sunday against Iowa, Rick Barnes ran the offense through a guy who couldn’t throw it in the ocean three weeks ago and a guy who a month ago didn’t like anything on offense but a 3-point attempt.

But they say tournament basketball is different, and for Turner, it has been.

Tennessee doesn’t win at Ole Miss without him. But the guard also had his struggles. None bigger than a dreadful afternoon at Auburn to end the regular season where he went 2-10 from the floor, missed his last seven 3-point attempts. In his last three regular season games, Turner was just 1-18 from beyond the arc.

The questions got to the point that head coach Rick Barnes made it clear that it was all on Turner as to when the reigning SEC's Sixth Man of the Year would return. Turner was back on the court in January and played well at times during the SEC season.

The Alabama native was questioned by many in December when he didn’t play because of his shoulder.

The 2018-19 Tennessee basketball team is full of those stories, but maybe none are more important than Lamonte Turner’s journey this season.

LOUISVILLE — Triumph over adversity has long been one of the great storylines in sports. Everyone loves the guy written off or the under-recruited who perseveres and proves doubters wrong.

Following Turner's struggles at Auburn to the end the regular season, Barnes and Turner had a heart to heart focusing on how he could help the team. While the conversation wasn’t fun, it was one Turner needed. It was a conversation Turner could handle because of the relationship the two have with each other.

“My first practice ever here, he kicked me out of practice,” Turner recalled shaking his head.

“Literally my first practice. I had just gotten eligible and I was excited. He kicks me out. I was like the world is over. I'm crying and sad. Then after practice, he says, 'I'm going to tell you I love you'. I was like what? Coach that is too quick of a turnaround. Practice just ended and you tell me you love me. I was thinking he was going to tell me I was done or something. Early on I didn't understand it. I would say probably in the middle of my sophomore year, I had a conversation with coach one night after film. It was one of those nights, I was in the gym shooting alone, he came in and was critiquing me and talking to me. After that night, I realized he really just loves me and wants the best for me. I probably took me a couple of years to understand it.”

The best for Turner and the best for the Vols was for the guard to affect the game without the ball in his hands. It other words, it was on the defensive end. In other words, your defense will take care of your offense. Turner heard the message, which is a big reason why the Vols are playing for their second-ever trip to the Elite Eight Thursday night.

In the SEC regular season, Turner had 18 steals in 18 games. In the last five games, Turner has nine steals as his defense has elevated to a different level come tournament time.

“Once coach Barnes brought it to my attention that I was a good defender and I realized that I was and could actually do this, I took it more seriously,” Turner said.

“I put a couple of games together of playing good defense and people started talking about it. Since then it just kind of took off.

“It was simply a mindset honestly. Whenever I have the right mindset of wanting to guard the ball and really get after it as a defender I do a pretty good job of it. I think it’s all mental.”

On Thursday night, Turner will have to be mentally as good as he’s been all season as he takes on the challenge of guarding on of the tournament's hottest players in Carsen Edwards, who scorched Villanova with 42 points in the Round of 32.

“Carsen is a great player,” Turner said. “Their offense revolves around him and they run a lot of different things, giving him the ball in different areas. He’s a great player. I’m looking forward to the match-up, being able to guard him and just to compete. I’m looking forward to it.”

Looking forward to defense is a different approach to Turner’s game and one that’s gladly welcomed by his teammates.

“He’s always been a good defender,” Grant Williams said smiling. “It’s just a matter of if he wanted to. Now that he’s bought into that role, it’s really helped us immensely. Honestly, it was just about him buying into that role and him understanding that if he brings that to us, it gives us a different dynamic as a team.”

A dynamic that must be very dynamic Thursday night if the Vols want their storylines of the 2019 season to continue.