It was the perfect set up for a fitting ending for Rickea Jackson.

Tennessee's leading scorer had the ball in her hands and a chance to make the game-winning shot on the home floor of her former team. But as was the theme of the night for the Lady Vols, opportunity slipped away.

The ball was poked free from Jackson's grasp and the clock ran out to force overtime. Despite another near collapse from Mississippi State that Tennessee was unable to take advantage of, the Bulldogs eventually secured the 91-90 win in double overtime at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville late Monday night.

Jackson finished with a game-high 28 points along with 11 rebounds. She was one of two Lady Vols to turn in a double-double performance with Jillian Hollingshead scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Tess Darby totaled 10 points.

For the last three minutes of regulation, it didn't look like Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC) was going to give itself an opportunity to win on the final shot. In a game that went back-and-forth for more than three quarters, it appeared that Mississippi State had done enough to earn a key win with critical SEC Tournament implications.

The Bulldogs (16-7, 5-5), with big performances from Jerkaila Jordan, who scored 24 points and Asianae Johnson, who tallied 16, began to create separation with less than three minutes left, extending their lead to 66-62 following a pair of Jordan free throws.

Even after Jordan Horston pulled Tennessee back within two at the free throw line, Jordan answered with a jumper to put Mississippi State back up four.

In the most critical juncture of the game to that point and with the lead, Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell argued a foul call against Ramani Parker that sent Jasmine Franklin to the line. While his assistant coaches tried holding him back, a technical foul was charged, adding two more shots and the possession to Tennessee with 1:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Franklin went 1-for-2, but Jackson added to her perfect 13-for-13 free throw shooting mark by sinking both shots and evening the score at 68-68.

Now the pressure was on Mississippi State.

Jordan missed on what would have been the go-ahead score and Tennessee got the ball back with 30 seconds to work with. Jackson's turnover secured overtime and virtually sealed the Lady Vols' fate.

Mississippi State prolonged the final result but missing on a number of crucial free throws that would have likely iced the game, going 0-for-4 on its last four attempts of the first overtime, leaving the door open for Jackson to score on a layup and force a second overtime.

The Bulldogs used a 7-0 run to swell their lead to six to start the period. Though Tennessee clawed back to set up a potential game-tying shot trailing 90-87, Darby's 3-point attempt rattled off the iron and Jordan's free throw shot was just enough to put the Lady Vols out of reach for good.

Tennessee held a sizable edge in rebounding, dominating the boards, 46-36, but 23 turnovers that led to 21 Mississippi State points were the difference.

Foul trouble plagued the Lady Vols, too. Horston, one of the team's top contributors missed long stretches of the first half after picking up two quick fouls, was unavailable in the second the overtime after fouling out with 1:47 left in the first.

Tennessee's inability to stop Mississippi State's scoring didn't help, either. The Bulldogs shot more than 47% from the field and another 40% from deep, connecting on eight 3-pointers, including a combined four from Ahlana Smith and Jordan.

The Lady Vols will have nearly a week to clean up those issues. Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt, 84-71 on Jan. 8 in Nashville.