Tyree Weathersby details rapid interest, Vols offer

Defensive end Tyree Weathersby has witnessed his recruitment taking off the past two weeks. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, the athlete is versatile on the defensive side of the football and the offers have begun rolling in.

Of the nine in the past two weeks, Tennessee was in on the mix.

“I was amazed at first because it was one of the first SEC offers. I was like ‘definitely, I’m in the game now,’” Weathersby told Volquest. “Me and coach [Rodney] Garner talked for about 15 minutes, but it was really just a normal conversation compared to some other coaches. We talked about me coming up there and he was looking at me to see how big I was.”

The Tennessee defensive line coach made the stop by New Manchester last week to meet the prospect.

“He didn’t offer me on the spot – he told my coach I had the offer after I left,” the lineman said. “It was down to Earth, just a normal conversation. Sometimes people try to put on a front, but it wasn’t like that. He asked about me and my family.”