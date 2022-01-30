Tyree Weathersby details rapid interest, Vols offer
Defensive end Tyree Weathersby has witnessed his recruitment taking off the past two weeks. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, the athlete is versatile on the defensive side of the football and the offers have begun rolling in.
Of the nine in the past two weeks, Tennessee was in on the mix.
“I was amazed at first because it was one of the first SEC offers. I was like ‘definitely, I’m in the game now,’” Weathersby told Volquest. “Me and coach [Rodney] Garner talked for about 15 minutes, but it was really just a normal conversation compared to some other coaches. We talked about me coming up there and he was looking at me to see how big I was.”
The Tennessee defensive line coach made the stop by New Manchester last week to meet the prospect.
“He didn’t offer me on the spot – he told my coach I had the offer after I left,” the lineman said. “It was down to Earth, just a normal conversation. Sometimes people try to put on a front, but it wasn’t like that. He asked about me and my family.”
Pittsburgh was the first offer for the 2023 prospect. From there, programs like Kentucky, Mississippi State, UT, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Liberty and UCF soon followed.
“I’m more of a five-technique, but I play the edge too,” the Douglasville, Ga. native said. “I’m usually in a three-point stance but my coach says this upcoming season, I’ll stand up more and move me around some. But my main position is defensive end.
“I love my aggressiveness. I’m very fast for my size. I can get around the edge and use my hands. That’s key to getting to the quarterback.”
Weathersby was named the Defensive Player of the Year for his region at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign and was tabbed as an Honorable Mention All-State member following the 67-tackle, 6-sack season where he also forced a pair of fumbles.
His versatility allows him to move around in the multiple scheme. The prospect plays tight end on offense and figures to have a larger role as a pass-catcher in the offense as a senior. Weathersby is also a force on the kickoff team, as his blend of size and speed wreaks havoc on the special teams unit.
“I’ve been to Tennessee [the state] once for vacation. I know they have the Smoky Mountains,” the prospect said. “I feel like it’s a great atmosphere up there, honestly. Hopefully when I go and visit, all the coaches and players will like me.”
Weathersby is trying to make it to campus for a Junior Day on March 5. If not, he’ll be sure to stop by sometime this spring. Because of all the recent offers rolling in, the defensive end hasn’t visited anywhere in the month of January.
“I’ve been staying very humble, of course you’ve always got to do that,” the recruit said of the attention of late. “It really kicked off last week. That’s when it all started.”