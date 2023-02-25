Tennessee will be down two players in its home clash with South Carolina on Saturday night.

Freshman forward Julian Phillips, who sustained a hip flexor in the first half of the Missouri game on Feb. 11 as well as graduate senior guard Tyreke Key have (right ankle) have both been ruled out against the Gamecocks per a UT spokesperson.

It will be the fourth-straight game that Phillips has missed and the second for Key this season. He sat out of the Vols' game at Mississippi State on Jan. 17 with an illness.

Phillips was averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game before his injury. Key averages 8.1 points per game.

Tennessee is expected to have senior wing Josiah-Jordan James available versus South Carolina after missing the previous four games following a high ankle sprain late in the second half against Vanderbilt on Feb. 8.

James, who averages 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, went through pregame warmups with the team.

Tennessee and South Carolina tip off at Thompson-Boling Arena at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.