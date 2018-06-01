The Beverly Davenport era at the University of Tennessee is set to come to a complete end following a vote next week by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees Audit and Compliance Committee.



Davenport was removed by University president Joe DiPietro from the Chancellor position on May 2, 2018 after some 14 months on the job. Per her contract, Davenport was to become a tenured member of the faculty and was to be paid $2 million over a 4 year period. In year five as a tenured faculty member, Davenport was set to make over $150,000.

Next week the audit office will vote on a settlement that would pay Davenport $1.33 million over a shorter period of time and would not allow her to be a part of the faculty at the University of Tennessee ending any ties between the University and Davenport.

If the vote on June 5, 2018 is approved Davenport's employment will end. According to the University no taxpayer dollars, no student tuition or fees and no donor funds will be used to pay for the separation payment.