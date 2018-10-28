Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-28 17:21:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Upon Further Review: Disappointment. Not Discouragement

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest.com
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — “This one stung. And it should have.” — Jeremy PruittTennessee had a chance to write its upcoming November narrative on Saturday night. Leading 21-9 over South Carolina, the stars ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}