CHARLOTTE — Oy. So much for new beginnings. Jeremy Pruitt’s inauguration as Tennessee’s head coach started much like Butch Jones’ final game ended a season ago: With an NFL quarterback cooking with gas against a defense devoid of much talent. Saturday's end result was a 40-14 drubbing against a West Virginia team that perhaps wasn’t quite as overrated as so many had hypothesized. Regardless, Vol Nation has stomached mediocre (or worse) football for a decade now, but Tennessee fans left Bank of America Stadium with a queasy understanding that their fandom requires more wandering in the wilderness. That’s tough to swallow. But it’s true. Pruitt was candid and culpable postgame, but Tennessee’s first-year head coach was also armed with his talking points. “We’re not here to run a sprint. It’s a marathon.” Tennessee’s roster is in shambles. There was lots of preseason talks about the 4-and 5-star recruits that Jones left behind, but if those players were so good, then the Vols probably wouldn’t have a different head coach right now. How about this for numbers … I counted 34 members of the 2016 and 2017 classes who were either non-factors or straight up bad on Saturday. Ty Chandler gets a pass due to injury, but that means 40 percent of Tennessee’s current roster was either unplayable or a detriment against WVU. You can’t win with that. Trey Smith is the only bonafide stud in the group (and he even had a couple penalties Saturday), while guys like Jarrett Guarantano, Marquez Callaway, Daniel Bituli, Tim Jordan, Brandon Johnson and Josh Palmer have shown promise but not consistency. The seeds have been sown. The program's talent problem isn’t going to go away anytime soon. Pruitt has a ton of challenges ahead of him, namely fighting a seeping losing mentality and restocking the roster with the requisite size and speed to compete with the big boys. That’s going to take time, and there’s no guaranteed path to success. Big Orange Nation should take solace in the small things in 2018. Serenity now. Insanity later.

THE STARTING 11

Each week, I’ll rewatch the tape so you don’t have to. Here’s a skinny dozen of quick-hitters, analysis and final thoughts… 1. Rapid report card grades! QB: B+ RB: B+ WR: B TE: D OL: D DL: D- LB: D DB: D ST: B- 2. Tennessee survived a flurry of punches from West Virginia in the first quarter, and upon rewatch, the period was even more disastrous than I remembered live. The Vols had -23 yards on five first down plays to start game. Worse, they were truly fortunate not to be down 21-0 at the end of the period. Tennessee got a nice red zone stop on WVU’s opening drive, but it got away with only 10 men on the field and Baylen Buchanan busting an assignment. Grier missed a TE wide open on the flat. He didn’t make the same mistake in the second half though, hitting his tailback on a wheel route on a similar look. As Pruitt noted on his postgame show, the Vols checked to a Cover-2, but Buchanan missed the call and once again left the wheel route wide open.

Freshman safety Trevon Flowers (more on him in a few) was also caught squatting on David Sills route but Grier badly missed the throw. Once again, WVU went back to the well in the second half, though, as Sills beat Flowers on nearly an identical play for a 33-yard touchdown. 3. Flowers made lots of mistakes Saturday and looked like a strong athlete who simply hasn't played much football. Corner Bryce Thompson had a baptism by fire, too, but if I’m Pruitt, I lean on the three freshmen (Alontae Taylor had the best showing in his debut) the rest of the season. Tennessee’s lack of team speed pops on film. It’s most apparent at linebacker and in the secondary. The Vols should play the kids. I’d give Theo Jackson, Kenneth George (who is nursing a slight leg injury) and Shawn Shamburger (who didn’t play a single defensive snap and remains in the coaches doghouse) a ton of run the next two weeks. Buchanan and Abernathy had really, really poor showings Saturday … and Nigel Warrior's effort was just a porous. Buchanan gave up several big plays, though he was in position to make a pair of PBUs, even breaking up a pass in the end zone with his butt on one play. Abernathy’s 2017 struggles didn't disappear with a coaching change, as his terrible two-play sequence to set up WVU’s first touchdown was a solid encapsulation of his afternoon. The senior was caught peaking with bad technique on a first down throw and then whiffed on an eraser tackle to allow a long score.

Still, Warrior was no where to be found on several passing plays. He was a step slow in reacting to WVU’s offense. Ironically, his best pass coverage of the day was when Grier tossed a dime on a back-shoulder fade for a touchdown. Warrior was in great position. But you can’t stop that throw. Again, play the kids. 4. If you didn’t know any better, you might’ve though Tennessee’s makeshift offensive line was reenacting the field trip scene in Billy Madison to start the game. Brandon Kennedy and Ryan Johnson nearly got Guarantano decapatated three seconds into the contest, while Jahmir Johnson quickly followed suit with several missed assignments.

The Vols shuffled the unit throughout the first half, using eight different lineman and four different combinations. The unit settled in a bit once Tennessee made the adjustment of having the guards stop reaching and simply keeping Kennedy on the nose (Kenny Bigelow was a monster in the first half for WVU), creating the cut-back lanes. The lineman were less tentative and had success running left. Still, it wasn’t a grand showing for a unit that was looking to make a physical statement in Week 1. You can definitely make the case that WVU’s front will be the worst Power 5 group Tennessee faces over the next two months. Pruitt wasn’t discouraged, though, giving a full-throated defense of his line after the game."I believe in them. I think the guys are hard-nosed. They fight. But we’ve got to execute better.” Kennedy and Johnson certainly bounced back after bad showings in the first half, with both newcomers making key seal blocks on Tennessee’s second touchdown drive. How quickly the Vols settle on a starting five and build continuity remains to be seen, though. “We played guys at a bunch of different spots. And when you do that, sometimes you’re not hardly a unit yet,” Pruitt said. “As the season goes, as they get to play together and play the same position over and over, I think they’ll get better. I really do.” 5. Jeremy Pruitt’s decision to go for it on 4th-and-goal at the 1 seemed to bring life to both his team and the Tennessee faithful in the stadium. Tyson Helton dialed up a great play call after three missed chances at the goal line.

Jeremy Pruitt never hesitated to go for it on fourth down. If you want your team to play aggressive, you have to coach like it, too.



First TD of the Pruitt Era goes to TE Dominick Wood-Anderson.

6. Tyson Helton had an odd introduction as Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator. My story on his “Smash and Gun” offense had a staying power of less than eight hours. ¯\_(ツ)_/ Helton did not do what he (and Pruitt) had teased. Tennessee didn’t “throw that sucker down there.” By my count, Guarantano attempted just two throws longer than 25 yards. Both were incompletions. Both were in the first half. Just two “shot plays” against Grier and WVU’s offense felt like a strange strategy considering it was going to take 25+ points to win Saturday. Sure, the 17-play drive was excellent, but your offense can’t sustain on meatgrinder ingredients only. One or two things (missed block, penalty, drop) can destroy the whole dish, and that happened for Tennessee's offense. The Vols were dreadful on third down, going 0-fer in the second half, completing just 35 percent overall while facing five 10+ yard distances. The Vols have some offensive potential, and if they're going to reach a bowl game this year, that unit must pave the way. The staff must challenge defenses vertically. Guarantano displayed real growth Saturday, but we still don’t know his ability to generate explosive plays because he wasn't given an opportunity.

Overall, Helton had some excellent play designs (the touchdown to DWA, the first completion to Jauan Jennings on the stacked receivers formation), but it never felt like Tennessee’s coordinator got into a real rhythm. The whole game felt scripted. Like he never wanted to deviate from the plan or specific plays on his sheet. I’m not sure why the Vols didn’t attack Hakeem Bailey relentlessly. He will get torched this year by other Big 12 receivers. Marquez Callaway had six receptions for 63 yards against Bailey. None were contested receptions. I have no idea why Helton opted to go away from the well, especially since Guarantano was very accuarte on three-step drop throws. Take it until they stop it.

Marquez Callaway finished with a career-high 7 catches Saturday. Tennessee's junior wideout probably could've doubled that total.



WVU mostly played off or bail coverage all day. Not sure why then Vols went away from more easy completions for Jarrett Guarantano.

The Vols clearly wanted to take the air out of the football and keep it away from Grier & Co. But a 7-yard hitch works just as well as a run with college clock rules. Also, and perhaps these are nitpicks, but no designed quarterback runs (especially when those have given WVU’s 3-3-5 defense issues) was odd and Tennessee doesn’t have the personnel to successfully run all those bubble screens. 7. Helton’s strangest play-calls were late in the second quarter when Tennessee had a legit chance either tie the game or take the lead. The Vols had just forced a 3-and-out, once again getting fortunate on a missed throw by Grier that would’ve gone to the house. On a mesh play, WVU’s quarterback overshot his tailback running two steps past Darrin Kirkland Jr. on a wheel route. The Vols breathed a sigh of relief, got the ball back and quickly gained two first downs. Then on two straight plays Helton decided to hand the football off to Madre London, who at best Tennessee’s third tailback. Huh? The 3rd-and-4 call was an awful sequence, as the Vols actually checked into a run right into WVU’s blitz. They punted and didn’t see the football again until they were down 20-7 in the second half. 8. Flipping back over to the defense, I’ve shared my skepticism all preseason that Tennessee’s front-7 was anything other than average at best. They weren’t even that good Saturday. The linebackers were a step slow and really bad at the point of attack in the run game, while the interior lineman couldn’t generate consistent penetration. Shy Tuttle had a big sack to help force a field goal and Alexis Johnson and Kyle Phillips both made a couple plays, but the unit was largely really inconsistent. Johnathan Kongbo and Darrell Taylor pulled Houdini performances, forcing Pruitt to start blitzing too much in the second half. By my count, the Vols rushed 5+ defenders just five times total in the first half. Pruitt called seven such pressures in the third quarter alone. The Vols were obviously burned badly by the blitz, as Grier caught fire following the long lightening delay, completing 16-of-19 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee has to find a way to generate consistent pressure, but I’ll be curious to see how much the Vols continue to blitz with man-coverage behind them. Pruitt’s famous GUMBO or CREOLE pressures (two different corner and safety blitzs) work really well when you have Minkah Fitzpatrick or Eddie Jackson behind you. The Vols most certainly don’t, though. 9. Ok, how about some bright spots from Saturday? In Pruitt’s first game, the Vols didn’t turn the ball over, had more rushing yards than WVU and downed three punts inside the 20 yard line. While they had some penalties, aside from Austin Pope's personal foul, I though the team was well disciplined despite not getting the best whistle. 10. My guess is Jauan Jennings will start to see the field a bit more over the coming weeks. He had two receptions on his only two targets and for a group that doesn’t have a ton of YAC potential, Jennings has showcased his playmaking ability a time or two before. That unit needs it.

11. Finally, Tennessee’s best storyline Saturday was the emergence of Tim Jordan. On Friday’s podcast I guessed that he would start and be the team’s leading rusher. I knew the staff really liked him, but I got a bit lucky on my prediction since Ty Chandler got hurt. Still, Tennessee’s sophomore tailback ran angry against WVU, showcasing a couple filthy Marshawn Lynch-esque stiff arms.