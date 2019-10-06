Upon Further Review: Signs of life?
After a 1-3 start and a bye week that included two rotational players entering the transfer portal and a promising sophomore getting kicked off the team following a pair of embarrassingly ugly vide...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news