Vegas: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson enters Heisman race

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama
The full PFF game grades and snap counts from Tennessee football's win over Alabama.
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee
Tennessee’s triumph of Alabama Saturday wasn’t the only win the Vols had over the weekend.
Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October
The Tennessee defensive back came up with the game-sealing interception in the Vols' win over Alabama on Saturday.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football beat Alabama
Transcript of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media after beating Alabama.
Everything Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava said after Vols' win over Alabama
The Tennessee quarterback recapped the Vols' 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.
Tennessee football is heading into its second bye week with plenty of momentum after beating Alabama.
Now, Vegas has updated odds across college football, including national and conference title odds.
Here are where the new odds stand on FanDuel.
National Title
Heading into the matchup with the Tide, the Vols were given +2000 odds to win the National Championship which was tied for the eighth best in the country.
Now, Tennessee is +1500. This is good for seventh best in college football. It is the third best mark behind just Georgia and Texas.
The Vols trail the Bulldogs, Ohio State, Oregon, the Longhorns, Penn State and Clemson. They are just ahead of Miami and Alabama before a significant drop-off in the odds.
SEC Title
To win the SEC crown, Tennessee is at +950. This is the fifth-best in the conference.
The Vols trail Georgia and Texas in this category, as well, along with LSU and Texas A&M.
This is a significant jump from the +2000 odds Tennessee had a week ago that placed it in sixth.
Here are the current conference standings.
Heisman Odds
Nico Iamaleava put together an impressive second half against the Tide but is still dropping in the Heisman odds. He is now at +15000 which is tied for 22nd in the country.
However, for the first time, Dylan Sampson has landed on the list of Heisman odds listed by FanDuel. The Tennessee back is at +8000 which is tied for 14th-best in the country.
Sampson's odds are tied for the third-best of non-quarterbacks.
