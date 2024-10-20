Vegas: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson enters Heisman race

Advertisement

in other news

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

The full PFF game grades and snap counts from Tennessee football's win over Alabama.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

Tennessee’s triumph of Alabama Saturday wasn’t the only win the Vols had over the weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

The Tennessee defensive back came up with the game-sealing interception in the Vols' win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football beat Alabama

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football beat Alabama

Transcript of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media after beating Alabama.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava said after Vols' win over Alabama

Everything Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava said after Vols' win over Alabama

The Tennessee quarterback recapped the Vols' 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor

in other news

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Alabama

The full PFF game grades and snap counts from Tennessee football's win over Alabama.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee

Tennessee’s triumph of Alabama Saturday wasn’t the only win the Vols had over the weekend.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

Vols' Will Brooks a fitting hero on Third Saturday in October

The Tennessee defensive back came up with the game-sealing interception in the Vols' win over Alabama on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Oct 20, 2024
Vegas: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson enters Heisman race
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

Tennessee football is heading into its second bye week with plenty of momentum after beating Alabama.

Now, Vegas has updated odds across college football, including national and conference title odds.

Here are where the new odds stand on FanDuel.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

National Title

Heading into the matchup with the Tide, the Vols were given +2000 odds to win the National Championship which was tied for the eighth best in the country.

Now, Tennessee is +1500. This is good for seventh best in college football. It is the third best mark behind just Georgia and Texas.

The Vols trail the Bulldogs, Ohio State, Oregon, the Longhorns, Penn State and Clemson. They are just ahead of Miami and Alabama before a significant drop-off in the odds.

SEC Title

To win the SEC crown, Tennessee is at +950. This is the fifth-best in the conference.

The Vols trail Georgia and Texas in this category, as well, along with LSU and Texas A&M.

This is a significant jump from the +2000 odds Tennessee had a week ago that placed it in sixth.

Here are the current conference standings.

Heisman Odds

Nico Iamaleava put together an impressive second half against the Tide but is still dropping in the Heisman odds. He is now at +15000 which is tied for 22nd in the country.

However, for the first time, Dylan Sampson has landed on the list of Heisman odds listed by FanDuel. The Tennessee back is at +8000 which is tied for 14th-best in the country.

Sampson's odds are tied for the third-best of non-quarterbacks.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement