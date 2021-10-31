How did the former Vols fare in the eighth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had a sack in the Eagles 44-6 loss to the Lions

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 3 catches for 30 yards in the Saints 36-27 win over the Bucs

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 26-11 loss to the Bills.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt had 4 punts for an average of 47.5 yards in the Falcons 19-13 loss to the Panthers.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Colts 34-31 in overtime

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had a tackle in the Browns 15-10 loss to the Steelers

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings didn’t have a catch in the 49ers 33-22 win over the Bears

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots —Johnson had one catch for 2 yards in the Patriots 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 19 carries for 61 yards and a score and 3 catches for 15 yards in the Saints 36-27 win over the Bucs

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly didn’t have a carry in the Browns 15-10 loss to the Steelers

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had 4 tackles in the 49ers 33-22 win over the Bears

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 5 punts for an average of 51.8 yards a punt in the Dolphins 26-11 loss to the Bills

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had a 24 yard touchdown catch in the Chargers 27-24 loss to the Patriots.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 9 carries for 35 yards, 5 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, 1 kickoff return for 25 yards in the Falcons 19-13 loss to the Panthers

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin 4 tackles in the Lions 44-6 loss to the Eagles

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs play Monday night

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker had one catch for 7 yards in the Vikings 20-16 loss to the Cowboys

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Steelers 15-10 win over the Browns

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had 2 quarterback hurries in the Seahawks 31-7 win over the Jaguars

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 2 tackles and a PBU in the Saints 36-27 win over the Bucs.

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad