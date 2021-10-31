VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the eighth week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had a sack in the Eagles 44-6 loss to the Lions
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 3 catches for 30 yards in the Saints 36-27 win over the Bucs
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had 3 tackles in the Dolphins 26-11 loss to the Bills.
Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquitt had 4 punts for an average of 47.5 yards in the Falcons 19-13 loss to the Panthers.
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Colts 34-31 in overtime
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had a tackle in the Browns 15-10 loss to the Steelers
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —Jennings didn’t have a catch in the 49ers 33-22 win over the Bears
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots —Johnson had one catch for 2 yards in the Patriots 27-24 win over the Chargers.
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 19 carries for 61 yards and a score and 3 catches for 15 yards in the Saints 36-27 win over the Bucs
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly didn’t have a carry in the Browns 15-10 loss to the Steelers
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Moseley had 4 tackles in the 49ers 33-22 win over the Bears
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 5 punts for an average of 51.8 yards a punt in the Dolphins 26-11 loss to the Bills
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had a 24 yard touchdown catch in the Chargers 27-24 loss to the Patriots.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 9 carries for 35 yards, 5 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, 1 kickoff return for 25 yards in the Falcons 19-13 loss to the Panthers
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin 4 tackles in the Lions 44-6 loss to the Eagles
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —The Chiefs play Monday night
Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker had one catch for 7 yards in the Vikings 20-16 loss to the Cowboys
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles including one for loss in the Steelers 15-10 win over the Browns
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had 2 quarterback hurries in the Seahawks 31-7 win over the Jaguars
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 2 tackles and a PBU in the Saints 36-27 win over the Bucs.
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers is on the practice squad
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is injured reserve
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad