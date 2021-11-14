VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 10th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had two tackles including a sack in he Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway had 2 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 23-21 loss to the Titans.
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had an INT, 2 pbu’s and 3 tackles in the Dolphins 22-10 win over the Ravens
Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquit had 4 punts for an average of 57.8 yards a punt in the Falcons 43-3 loss to the Cowboys.
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Saints 23-21
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had one tackle in the Browns 45-7 loss to the Patriots
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —The 49ers play Monday night
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 45-7 win over the Browns
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara didn’t play in the Saints 23-21 loss to the Titans
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly was out due to COVID
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — The 49ers play Monday night
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 8 punts for an average of 43.5 yards a punt in the Dolphins 22-10 win over the Ravens
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 3 catches for 22 yards in the Chargers 27-20 loss to the Vikings
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 4 carries for 25 yards, one catch for 14 yards, in the Falcons 43-3 loss to the Cowboys.
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Mayin had 8 tackles including one for loss in the Lions 16-16 tie with the Steelers.
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Raiders 41-14
Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 27-20 win over the Chargers
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 16-16 ties with the Lions.
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had a tackle in the Seahawks 17-0 loss to the Packers
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 5 tackles including a PBU in the Saints 23-21 loss to the Titans
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday
Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior is on the practice squad
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad