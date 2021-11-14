How did the former Vols fare in the 10th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had two tackles including a sack in he Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway had 2 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 23-21 loss to the Titans.

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman had an INT, 2 pbu’s and 3 tackles in the Dolphins 22-10 win over the Ravens

Dustin Colquitt, p, Atlanta Falcons — Colquit had 4 punts for an average of 57.8 yards a punt in the Falcons 43-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Saints 23-21

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – Jackson had one tackle in the Browns 45-7 loss to the Patriots

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers —The 49ers play Monday night

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a carry or a catch in the Patriots 45-7 win over the Browns

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara didn’t play in the Saints 23-21 loss to the Titans

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly was out due to COVID

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — The 49ers play Monday night

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 8 punts for an average of 43.5 yards a punt in the Dolphins 22-10 win over the Ravens

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 3 catches for 22 yards in the Chargers 27-20 loss to the Vikings

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 4 carries for 25 yards, one catch for 14 yards, in the Falcons 43-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips is on injured reserve

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Mayin had 8 tackles including one for loss in the Lions 16-16 tie with the Steelers.

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs beat the Raiders 41-14

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 27-20 win over the Chargers

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 16-16 ties with the Lions.

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had a tackle in the Seahawks 17-0 loss to the Packers

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — Tuttle had 5 tackles including a PBU in the Saints 23-21 loss to the Titans

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior is on the practice squad

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad