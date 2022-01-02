VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in the 17th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 2 tackles in the Eagles 20-16 win over Washington.
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 6 catches for 97 yards in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers.
Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman didn’t record a tackle in the Dolphins 34-3 loss to the Titans
Dustin Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns — The Browns play Monday night
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Dolphins 34-3
Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve
Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – The Browns play the Steelers Monday night
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings had 2 catches for 25 yards in the 49ers 23-7 win over the Texans.
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury
Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or a catch in the Patriots 50-10 rout of the Jaguars
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 carries for 32 yards and 5 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers.
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad.
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley is on injured reserve
Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 36.8 yards a punt in the Dolphins 34-3 loss to the Titans
Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 3 catches for 16 yards in the Chargers 34-31 win over the Broncos.
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 9 carries for 28 yards, 2 catches for 24 yards, and one kick return for 23 yards in the Falcons 29-15 loss to the Bills
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips was inactive on Sunday
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 8 tackles including 2 for loss in the Lions 51-29 loss to the Seahawks
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —Smith and the Chiefs fell to the Bengals 34-31.
Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 37-10 loss to the Packers
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Monday night
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had 2 tackles including a TFL in the Seahawks 51-29 win over the Lions
Bryce Thompson, db, New Orleans Saints —Thompson didn’t record a tackle in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 4 tackles in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was in active on Sunday
Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior didn’t record a tackle in the Seahawks 51-29 win over the Lions
Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad