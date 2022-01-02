How did the former Vols fare in the 17th week of regular season play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 2 tackles in the Eagles 20-16 win over Washington.

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — Callaway had 6 catches for 97 yards in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers.

Justin Coleman, db, Miami Dolphins – Coleman didn’t record a tackle in the Dolphins 34-3 loss to the Titans

Dustin Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns — The Browns play Monday night

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans beat the Dolphins 34-3

Jason Croom, te, Philadelphia Eagles — Croom is on injured reserve

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs is on injured reserve

Malik Jackson, dl, Cleveland Browns – The Browns play the Steelers Monday night

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Baltimore Ravens – James is on injured reserve

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings had 2 catches for 25 yards in the 49ers 23-7 win over the Texans.

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson is out for the year with a bicep injury

Jakob Johnson, h-back, New England Patriots — Johnson didn’t have a rush or a catch in the Patriots 50-10 rout of the Jaguars

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 carries for 32 yards and 5 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers.

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad.

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Baltimore Ravens – McKenzie is on the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Moseley is on injured reserve

Michael Palardy, p, Miami Dolphins – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 36.8 yards a punt in the Dolphins 34-3 loss to the Titans

Josh Palmer, wr, Los Angeles Chargers — Palmer had 3 catches for 16 yards in the Chargers 34-31 win over the Broncos.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Atlanta Falcons – Patterson had 9 carries for 28 yards, 2 catches for 24 yards, and one kick return for 23 yards in the Falcons 29-15 loss to the Bills

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips was inactive on Sunday

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 8 tackles including 2 for loss in the Lions 51-29 loss to the Seahawks

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs —Smith and the Chiefs fell to the Bengals 34-31.

Luke Stocker, te, Minnesota Vikings — Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Vikings 37-10 loss to the Packers

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Monday night

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks —Taylor had 2 tackles including a TFL in the Seahawks 51-29 win over the Lions

Bryce Thompson, db, New Orleans Saints —Thompson didn’t record a tackle in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —Tuttle had 4 tackles in the Saints 18-10 win over the Panthers

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was in active on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Seattle Seahawks — Warrior didn’t record a tackle in the Seahawks 51-29 win over the Lions

Ethan Wolf, te, New Orleans Saints — Wolf is on the practice squad