Volquest.com

The NFL season is in full swing. How did the former Vols fare in week two of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.



Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had 3 tackles including a tackle for loss in the Eagles 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay

Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive in the Chiefs 42-37 win over the Steelers

Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – The Seahawks play the Bears Monday night.

Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 3 punts for an average of 39.3 yards in the Browns 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt had 2 punts for an average of 50 yards in the Chiefs 42-37 win over the Steelers.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Bengals 34-23

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom had 2 catches for 7 yards in the Bills 31-20 loss to the Chargers.

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 4 punts for an average of 41 yards in the Texans 20-17 loss to the Titans.

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs didn't play in the Steelers 42-37 loss to the Chiefs

Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis didn't have a catch in the Chiefs 42-37 win over the Steelers

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers fell to the Chiefs 42-37

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Titans 20-17

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden had 3 tackles in the Panthers 31-24 loss to the Falcons.

Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – Hunter was inactive for the Steelers 42-37 loss to the Chiefs

Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson didn't have a tackle in the Jaguars 31-20 win over the Patriots

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins beat the Jets 20-12

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson was inactive in the Broncos 20-19 win over the Raiders

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 carries for 46 yards and 6 catches for 53 yards in the Saints 21-18 win over the Browns

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly was inactive in the Rams 34-0 win over the Cardinals

Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone didn't have a catch in the Bengals 34-23 win over the Ravens

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers had a sack in the Steelers 42-37 loss to the Chiefs

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive as the Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-37.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 47.8 yards in the Panthers 31-24 loss to the Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – Patterson had 3 catches for 18 yards, 1 kickoff return for 25 yards and 1 rush for 5 yards in the Patriots 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had one tackle in the Lions 30-27 loss to the 49ers.

Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – Stocker had 2 catches for 15 yards in the Titans 20-17 win over the Texans.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 3 tackles in the Steelers 42-37 loss to the Chiefs.

Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams didn't have a tackle in the Giants 20-13 loss to the Cowboys.