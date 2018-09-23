Volquest.com

The NFL season is in full swing. How did the former Vols fare in week three of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.



Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had a big day with 5 tackles including 2 TFL's, and 1.5 sacks in the Eagles 20-16 win over the Colts.

Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive in the Chiefs 38-27 win over the 49ers

Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – Coleman had 2 tackles in the Seahawks 24-13 win over the Cowboys.

Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 8 punts for a 34.1 yard average and 5 punts were inside the 20 yard line in the Browns 21-17 win over the Jets.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt had 2 punts for an average of 43.5 yards a punt in the Chiefs 38-27 win over the 49ers.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Broncos 27-14

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom had 1 catch for 27 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the Bills 27-6 win over the Vikings

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 3 punts for an average of 51.7 yards a punt in the Texans 27-22 loss to the Giants

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Tampa Bay Monday night

Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis didn't have a catch in the Chiefs 38-27 win over the 49ers.

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Tampa Bay Monday night

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Giants 27-22

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden didn't have a tackle in the Panthers 31-21 win over the Bengals.

Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Tampa Bay Monday night

Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson had 3 tackles including 1 for loss in the Jaguars 9-6 loss to the Titans.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins beat the Raiders 28-20

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn't record a tackle in the Broncos 27-14 loss to the Ravens

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 31 touches in the Saints 43-37 overtime win over the Falcons. Kamara had 66 yards rushing on 16 carries and he had 15 receptions for 124 yards.

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly was inactive in the Rams 35-23 win over the Chargers

Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone had one catch for 12 yards in the Bengals 31-21 loss to the Panthers.

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Tampa Bay Monday night

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive as the Chiefs beat the 49ers 38-27.

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy had 4 punts for an average of 41.3 yards in the Panthers 31-21 win over the Bengals

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – Patterson had one reception for 12 yards and four kickoff returns for an average of 28.3 yards a return in the Patriots 26-10 loss to the Lions.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles in the Lions 24-10 win over the Patriots

Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – Stocker had one catch for 11 yards in the Titans 9-6 win over the Jaguars

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers play Tampa Bay Monday night

Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams is on the injured reserve list with a hip injury