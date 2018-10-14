Volquest.com

The NFL season is in full swing. How did the former Vols fare in week six of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.



Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had two tackles and three quarterback hurries in the Eagles 34-13 win over the Giants

Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive

Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – Coleman had 6 tackles in the Seahawks 27-3 win over the Raides

Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 6 punts for an average 40 yards a punt in the Browns 38-14 loss to the Chargers

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt had one punt for 50 yards in the Chiefs 43-40 loss to Patriots.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Titans 21-0

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom didn't have a catch in the Bills 20-13 loss to the Texans

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 5 punts for average of 40 yards a punt in the Texans 20-13 win over the Bills.

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs didn't play in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Bengals

Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis has been placed on injured reserve

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – Foster and the Steelers beat the Bengals 28-21

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Bills 20-13

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden had one tackle in the Panthers 23-17 loss to the Redskins

Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – Hunter didn't have a catch in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Bengals

Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson had 4 tackles in the Jaguars 40-7 loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins beat the Bears 31-28 in overtime

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn't have a tackle in the Broncos 23-20 loss to the Rams

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints had a bye

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly was inactive

Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone didn't have a catch in the Bengals 28-21 loss to Steelers

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn't have a tackle in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Bengals

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy had 3 punts for an average of 44.3 yards a punt in the Panthers 23-17 loss to the Redskins.

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – Patterson had one kickoff return for 30 yards, one rush for 3 yards, and one reception for 13 in the Patriots 43-40 win over the Chiefs.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – The Lions had a bye

Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – Stocker didn't have a catch in the Titans 21-0 loss to the Ravens

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 5 tackles and a pass deflection in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Bengals

Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams is on the injured reserve list with a hip injury