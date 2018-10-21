Volquest.com

The NFL season is in full swing. How did the former Vols fare in week seven of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.



Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett had two tackles including one for loss in the Eagles 21-17 loss to the Panthers

Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive

Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – The Seahawks had a bye

Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 9 punts for a 51.7 yard average in the Browns 26-23 loss to Tampa Bay

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt didn't have to punt in the Chiefs 45-10 win over the Bengals

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Saints 24-23

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom had one catch for 8 yards in the Colts 37-5 loss to the Colts

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 6 punts for an average of 46.2 yards a punt in the Texans 20-7 win over the Jaguars

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis has been placed on injured reserve

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Jaguars 20-7

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden had 3 tackles in the Panthers 21-17 win over the Eagles

Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson had 2 tackles in the Jaguars 20-7 loss to the Texans

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins fell to the Lions 32-21

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn't have a tackle in the Broncos 45-10 win over the Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 17 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, plus 2 catches for 11 yards and 1 punt return for 12 yards in the Saints 24-23 win over the Ravens

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly was inactive

Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone was inactive

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy had 5 punts for an average of 41.8 yards in the Panthers 21-17 win over the Eagles

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – Patterson had one rush for 4 yards, 179 yards on 4 kickoff returns including a 95 yard return for a touchdown in the Patriots 38-31 win over the Bears

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles in the Lions 32-21 win over the Dolphins.

Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – Stocker had two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Titans 20-19 loss to the Chargers

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers had a bye

Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams is on the injured reserve list with a hip injury