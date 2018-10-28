Volquest.com

The NFL season is in full swing. How did the former Vols fare in week eight of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.



Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett's season is done after having shoulder surgery

Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive

Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – Coleman had 4 tackles and a pass deflection in the Seahawks 28-14 win over the Lions

Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 5 punts for an average of 47 yards a punt in the Browns 33-18 loss to the Steelers

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt had 5 punts for an average of 39.2 yards a punt in the Chiefs 30-23 win over the Broncos

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell to the Panthers 36-21

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – The Bills play the Patriots Monday night

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 5 punts for an average of 42.2 yards a punt in the Texans 42-23 win over the Dolphins

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs had one rush for minus-1 yards in the Steelers 33-18 win over the Browns

Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis has been placed on injured reserve

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Browns 33-18

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat the Dolphins 42-23

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Gaulden was in active on Sunday

Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – Hunter had 2 catches for 15 yards in the Steelers 33-18 win over the Browns

Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson had one tackle and a pass deflection in the Jaguars 24-18 loss to the Eagles

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins fell to the Texans 42-23

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn't have a tackle in the Broncos 30-23 loss to the Chiefs

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, 7 catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, plus one punt return for 15 yards in the Saints 30-20 win over the Vikings

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly was inactive

Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone didn't have a catch in the Bengals 37-34 win over Tampa Bay

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers had one tackle in the Steelers 33-18 win over the Bengals

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy had 3 punts for an average of 45.7 yards a punt in the Panthers 36-21 win over the Ravens

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – The Patriots play the Bills Monday night

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles in the Lions 28-14 loss to the Seahawks

Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – The Titans had a bye

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton did not have a tackle in the Steelers 33-18 win over the Browns

Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams is on the injured reserve list with a hip injury