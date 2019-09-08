How did the former Vols fare in week one of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Four tackles in the Eagles 32-27 win over the Redskins

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray was inactive

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Four tackles and a pass deflection in the Lions 27-27 tie to the Cardinals.

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Five punts for an average of 49 yards a punt in the Vikings 28-12 win over the Falcons.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – One punt for an average of 51 yards in the Chiefs 40-26 win over the Jaguars

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – Cox and the Ravens beat the Dolphins 59-10

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – The Texans play the Saints Monday night

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis is on the Eagles practice squad

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – Foster and the Steelers loss 33-3 to the Patriots

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans plays the Saints Monday night

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – One tackle in the Panthers 30-27 loss to the Rams

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – One tackle in the Eagles 32-27 win over the Redskins

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos play Monday night

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – The Broncos play Monday night

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on the practice squad

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play Monday night

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 33-3 loss the Patriots

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Two tackles in the 49ers 31-17 win over the Bucs

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 48.3 yards a punt in the Panthers 30-27 loss to the Rams

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One catch for 3 yards, one rush for -2 yards in the Bears 10-3 loss to the Packers

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips was inactive in the Jets 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Six tackles in the Lions and Cardinals 27-27 tie.

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 28-12 loss to the Vikings

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 33-3 loss to the Patriots

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play the Texans Monday night

Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 35-17 win over the Giants.