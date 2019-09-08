VFL in the NFL report
How did the former Vols fare in week one of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Four tackles in the Eagles 32-27 win over the Redskins
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears — Bray was inactive
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Four tackles and a pass deflection in the Lions 27-27 tie to the Cardinals.
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Five punts for an average of 49 yards a punt in the Vikings 28-12 win over the Falcons.
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – One punt for an average of 51 yards in the Chiefs 40-26 win over the Jaguars
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – Cox and the Ravens beat the Dolphins 59-10
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on injured reserve
Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – The Texans play the Saints Monday night
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Alex Elllis, te, Philadephia Eagles – Ellis is on the Eagles practice squad
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – Foster and the Steelers loss 33-3 to the Patriots
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans plays the Saints Monday night
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – One tackle in the Panthers 30-27 loss to the Rams
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – One tackle in the Eagles 32-27 win over the Redskins
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – The Broncos play Monday night
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – The Broncos play Monday night
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — Johnson is on the practice squad
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play Monday night
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly is on the Rams practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone is on the Jets practice squad
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 33-3 loss the Patriots
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Seattle Seahawks – McKenzie is on the Seahawks practice squad.
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers — Two tackles in the 49ers 31-17 win over the Bucs
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Four punts for an average of 48.3 yards a punt in the Panthers 30-27 loss to the Rams
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – One catch for 3 yards, one rush for -2 yards in the Bears 10-3 loss to the Packers
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Phillips was inactive in the Jets 17-16 loss to the Bills.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Six tackles in the Lions and Cardinals 27-27 tie.
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 28-12 loss to the Vikings
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 33-3 loss to the Patriots
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play the Texans Monday night
Jason Witten, te, Dallas Cowboys — Three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 35-17 win over the Giants.